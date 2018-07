Since then, he says that their “primary path” is a submarine constructed out of a liquid oxygen transfer tube as a hull, which would be small enough to fit into the cave, but also light enough to be carried to the trapped children by divers.Musk replied to questions from Twitter users, saying that the vehicle is “fitted for a kid or small adult to minimize open air,” with compartments to add weights to account for buoyancy. He also noted that the pod has handles on the front and rear, as well as tank connectors to attach up to four tanks. In followup tweets this afternoon, Musk explained that the SpaceX team is currently working on the vehicle , and that he anticipates that it would be complete in eight hours , before being flown to Thailand.