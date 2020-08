Any dispassionate observer of our society in 2020 should conclude that the American populace has entered a period of behavior as Musk has described: complacent and entitled. I would add intellectually lazy and narcissistic to his criticisms. I blame the liberalism of my generation. My three children were born (1) in 1969 just after we landed on the moon, and (2) 1972 and (3) 1977. I watched as their school teachers and cultures became increasingly liberal, driven by the "60's" values of my fellow Vietnam-era young, child-raising adults. America is reaping what was sown then, further amplified by an irrational belief that the tribalism of identity politics will make us a stronger society. It won't. It just produces the sense of entitlement that Musk observes. By contrast, China is in a period of national cohesion as the Chinese people strive, together and purposefully, for an economically improved way of life. It is sad that the Chinese model does not include more individual freedom. Perhaps the most successful human model would be a blend of the Chinese model of "benign" government management with the American model of individual freedom. I can't help but feel that China could arrive first at this more successful blend if it would just relax control on the individual freedoms that the US Constitution has protected since 1789:



"Congress [The Government] shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

Click to expand...