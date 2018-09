Elon Musk says China has an advantage because its politicians are better at science

If American politicians were better at science, then it would help tech companies with innovation, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Politicians in China, including the mayor of Beijing, were better at science, he said on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast called "The Joe Rogan Experience."

The role of government in the technology sector is a frequently debated topic around the world.