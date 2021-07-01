beijingwalker
Elon Musk praises China’s ‘economic prosperity’ on 100th anniversary of Chinese Communist Party
By CNN.COM WIRE SERVICE
PUBLISHED: July 1, 2021 at 8:22 a.m. | UPDATED: July 1, 2021 at 8:34 a.m.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised China as it marked the special occasion. (Patrick Pleul/picture alliance/Getty Images)
CNN Business
Elon Musk is applauding China on a momentous day for the country’s ruling political party.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO lavished praise on the country as it marked a special occasion Thursday: the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.
In a Twitter post, Musk wrote that “the economic prosperity that China has achieved is truly amazing, especially in infrastructure! I encourage people to visit and see for themselves.”
Musk was responding to a post from Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua, which referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s campaign to end “absolute poverty in China.”
Elon Musk praises China’s ‘economic prosperity’ on 100th anniversary of Chinese Communist Party
The billionaire businessman recently embarked on a charm offensive in China, where his electric automaker Tesla has faced a series of issues this year.
