Elon Musk on why China has been good to him and how it’s ‘better’ than US，Chinese government more responsive to the people than US

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Elon Musk on why China has been good to him and how it's 'better' than US，Chinese government more responsive to the people than US

Gadgets Now Bureau | Jan 3, 2021, 09:48AM IST

In a wide-ranging interview with Business Insider, Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke on a lot of issues. One was Tesla’s growing association with China. Musk was asked about the role of China’s standing in the world of technology and if the “ethical limitations” and certain regulations bothered him. To this, Musk replied, “My experience with the government of China is that they actually are very responsive to the people, in fact, possibly more responsive to the happiness of people than in the US.”

The Tesla CEO also said that whenever he has met with Chinese government officials they’ve always been concerned about people’s happiness. “Are people going to be happy about a thing? Is this going to actually serve the benefit of the people?,” said Musk about how the Chinese officials have come across to him.


Musk also delved into the geopolitical situation in China and said that it was somewhat “ironic, but even though you have sort of a single-party system, they really actually seem to care a lot about the well-being of the people.” He further said that contrary to public perception the Chinese are sensitive. “In fact, they're maybe even more sensitive to public opinion than what I see in the US,” he said.


In the past as well Musk has spoken glowingly about China. In an earlier interview with a podcast, Musk was asked about what China and its electric vehicles strategy. Musk replied, “China rocks in my opinion. The energy in China is great. People there – there’s like a lot of smart, hard-working people.”

Musk had quite an impressive 2020 and ended up as the second richest man in the world. With Tesla’s market value growing rapidly, Musk’s estimated wealth has grown directly in proportion.

In a wide-ranging interview with Business Insider, Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke on a lot of issues. One was Tesla’s growing association with China. Musk was asked about the role of China’s standing in the world of technology and if the “ethical limitations” and certain regulations bothered him.
Thamizh Puli

Aug 24, 2019
Elon Musk is a very successful businessman and a very smart visionary. If he says THAT there must be a darned good reason behind it.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
No, Chinese government randomly shoots people on the street, harvests and sells their organs in the wet markets.
 
Menthol

Menthol

Aug 2, 2017
I think so.

If people as the measurement, definitely China is more democratic than USA.


The only bad thing about China is the stained reputation of the communist name and Western Anti-China propaganda.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Unless those people are uighurs
Uighurs live a much better life than all people from their neighboring countries and regions in central and south Asia, free education, universal healthcare, government housing, zero poverty... do you seriously believe they like to live in neighboring Afghanistan or Kashmir instead of Chinese Xinjaing?
 
Han-Tang

Han-Tang

Sep 13, 2020
I think so.

If people as the measurement, definitely China is more democratic than USA.


The only bad thing about China is the stained reputation of the communist name and Western Anti-China propaganda.
LOL, the stained reputation of the communist name is the result of Western Anti-China propaganda.
 
tower9

Sep 19, 2018
Elon Musk is unusually intelligent and straightforward, that’s why he isn’t afraid to just spell out his actual observations free of propaganda.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Western anti China propoganda campaigns now are losing their steams, anyone with the ability of critical thinking can easily compare the current situation between China and the west and tell which one is on the right track.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Elon Musk has been working with the Chinese government personally for many years, he knows China way better than US politicians and public as a whole.
 

