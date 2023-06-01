Elon Musk Is The Richest Man On Earth, Again [$192 Billion]

Hamartia Antidote
Elon Musk Is The Richest Man On Earth, Again
The Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX CEO is worth $192 billion.
jalopnik.com
Elon Musk’s cream has once again risen to the very top Thursday after his competition for world’s richest person, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, had his value slip to a paltry $187 billion.
Musk and Arnault, who heads up a corporation dedicated to luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior, are often battling it out for top spot on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. Arnault spent several months in the top space as luxury goods flew off the shelves, but the stock has done quite as well as Tesla’s in recent months. Even though it was reported today that Musk’s most recent acquisition, Twitter, lost two-thirds of its value following the sale, Musk is back on top. The golden horde Musk sits on top of rose by $55.3 billion over this time last year, while Arnault’s only rose $24.5 billion. In third is our yacht-owning friend Jeff Bezos at $144 billion followed by Bill Gates at $125 billion and CEO of Oracle Larry Ellison with $118 billion.
#1 🇺🇸 Elon Musk
#2 🇫🇷 Bernard Arnault
#3 🇺🇸 Jeff Bezos
#4 🇺🇸 Bill Gates
#5 🇺🇸 Larry Ellison