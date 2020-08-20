/ Register

  • Thursday, August 20, 2020

Elon Musk is now the fourth richest person in the world

Discussion in 'Americas' started by Hamartia Antidote, Aug 20, 2020 at 6:59 AM.

  1. Aug 20, 2020 at 6:59 AM #1
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    Just another $10Billion will pass Zuckerberg.

    https://mashable.com/article/elon-musk-fourth-richest-person/

    It's good to be Elon Musk, at least from a financial perspective.

    The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has become the world's fourth-richest person according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Only Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft's Bill Gates, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos are wealthier than him; Musk overtook LVMH's Bernard Arnault, who will now have to suffer the fate of only being the world's fifth-richest person.

    Musk's fortune increased sharply after the latest rally in Tesla stock, which closed on $1,650 Monday, close to a record high for the company. The Tesla stock pump on Monday alone boosted Musk's fortune by $7.8 billion; overall, Musk's fortune increased by $57.2 billion in 2020, according to Bloomberg's calculations.

    Musk's fortune is likely to increase by a lot in the near future, too. Based on premarket trading at writing time, Tesla stock is poised to open at $1,835 on Tuesday. And SpaceX, Bloomberg reports, is close to finalizing $2 billion in new funding, which would increase its valuation to $46 billion (the company was reportedly valued at $36 billion when it raised funding in February this year). Musk is a significant shareholder in both companies.

    CEOs and founders of major tech companies did well overall, with Bezos, Gates, and Zuckerberg all increasing their fortunes this year. Zuckerberg hit the $100 billion mark for the first time, and Bezos is getting close to becoming the first person ever to be worth more than $200 billion. Even Gates, who founded Microsoft but is no longer actively involved with the company, saw his fortune boosted to $114 billion according to Forbes. And Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly became a billionaire earlier this month, thanks to Apple stock's massive increase in price this year.
     
  2. Aug 20, 2020 at 7:32 AM #2
    ayodhyapati

    ayodhyapati FULL MEMBER

    america is land of opportunities .
     
  3. Aug 20, 2020 at 7:36 AM #3
    - Singh Saab -

    - Singh Saab - FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    How is Bill Gates still 3rd richest when he is not involved with his company anymore?
     
  4. Aug 20, 2020 at 7:48 AM #4
    Desi_Guy

    Desi_Guy FULL MEMBER

    He retired from working, not from collecting profits.
     
  5. Aug 20, 2020 at 8:04 AM #5
    Syama Ayas

    Syama Ayas ELITE MEMBER

    At one point I remember Ambani being wealthier than him
     
