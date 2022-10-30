What's new

[Elon Musk has won] Tesla Model Y becomes best-selling car in Europe, and might be for a while

ElonMusk.png


Tesla Model Y becomes best-selling car in Europe, and might be for a while

Tesla Model Y took the top spot on the list of best-selling cars in Europe in September, and the electric SUV might stay there for a while.
Tesla Model Y took the top spot on the list of best-selling cars in Europe in September, and the electric SUV might stay there for a while.

Reuters announced the accomplishment, which was based on new car registration data released by JATO Dynamics:

This is the first time that Tesla’s sports utility vehicle has led the rankings in Europe, London-based JATO Dynamics said on Wednesday as 29,367 Model Y cars were registered last month, up 227% from last year.
The Tesla Model Y took the top spot away from the Peugeot 208, which came in second, and Renault’s Dacia Sandero came third in the September best-selling car rankings. Both of those vehicles are also much cheaper than Tesla’s electric SUV.

The electric SUV was able to take the top spot due to wider availability thanks to Tesla ramping up production at Gigafactory Berlin.

Tesla confirmed that Gigafactory Berlin achieved a production rate of 2,000 Model Y vehicles in a week at the end of September. Those Model Y SUVs are superficially for European markets, and Tesla continues to import more Model Y vehicles in Europe from China.

Electrek’s Take​

Now that it has taken the top spot, I think that the Tesla Model Y could keep it for a while.

Tesla’s production rate of 2,000 units per week was only achieved at the end of September, and therefore, it will only impact deliveries in Q4.

Those vehicles are part of Tesla’s extra ~20,000 vehicles that were in transit at the end of the quarter.

Also, Tesla is not stopping at 2,000 vehicles per week. The automaker is looking to ramp production at Gigafactory Berlin to 5,000 Model Ys per week, which should greatly improve availability and wait times in Europe.
 

