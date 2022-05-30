What's new

Elon Musk gives ringing endorsement to China’s global lead in renewable energy and electric vehicles on Twitter and Weibo

Elon Musk gives ringing endorsement to China’s global lead in renewable energy and electric vehicles on Twitter and Weibo​

  • Musk’s comment can be interpreted as a warning that US policymakers must ensure China continues to cooperate on climate change, analysts say
  • It is much more productive for the US and China to cooperate on clean energy technology development, says executive at Hong Kong consultancy
  • In this file photo taken on December 1, 2020 SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses as he arrives for an awards ceremony in Berlin. Musk, a strong clean energy supporter, said in a post on Weibo two months earlier that “sustainable energy generation from sun and wind is making great progress”. Photo: AFP

    China’s technological edge in renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs) has been endorsed by none other than Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man and an entrepreneur most often linked with innovation for his involvement in everything from SpaceX’s mission to Mars to Tesla electric cars.
    “Few seem to realise that China is leading the world in renewable energy generation and electric vehicles,” he said in a post on Twitter as well as China’s Twitter-like Weibo social-media platform on Monday. “Whatever you may think of China, this is simply a fact.”

  • https://www.scmp.com/business/artic...china-global-leader-renewable-energy-electric

 

