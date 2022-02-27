Elon Musk Deploys Starlink for Ukraine After Being Asked on Twitter by Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov

Hamartia Antidote
Elon Musk Deploys Starlink for Ukraine After Being Asked on Twitter, It's Impressive
Elon Musk has taken a break from his usual antics and lent a hand to Ukraine, as the country's internet connection was disrupted by the Russian military's actions. Upon receiving a request from the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine on Twitter, Elon Musk acted.
