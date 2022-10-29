Elon Musk completed his Twitter ownership & Kick Indian CEO with Others !!!

JackTheRipper
Oct 17, 2019
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
“The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs.
Musk has yet to publicly confirm a bloodbath in the Twitter C-suite, but multiple outlets reported Thursday that CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and head of legal, policy, and trust Vijaya Gadde were immediately terminated, and at least one of them was personally escorted from headquarters.
