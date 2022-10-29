What's new

Elon Musk completed his Twitter ownership & Kick Indian CEO with Others !!!

Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million​


GettyImages-1242720054-2.jpg


The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs.

Musk has yet to publicly confirm a bloodbath in the Twitter C-suite, but multiple outlets reported Thursday that CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and head of legal, policy, and trust Vijaya Gadde were immediately terminated, and at least one of them was personally escorted from headquarters.

fortune.com

Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million

Musk’s first act as CEO has been to fire three Twitter execs. Next act? Paying their hefty severance packages.
fortune.com fortune.com

Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, declares the 'bird is freed'​


www.reuters.com

Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, declares the 'bird is freed'

Elon Musk has taken ownership of Twitter Inc with brutal efficiency, firing top executives but providing little clarity over how he will achieve the ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

