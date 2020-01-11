What's new

Elon Musk Becomes The World’s Fifth $100 Billion-Dollar Man

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
20,619
23
15,361
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.forbes.com

Elon Musk Becomes The World’s Fifth $100 Billion-Dollar Man

The unconventional serial entrepreneur joins the centibillionaire club, alongside Mark Zuckerberg, Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com


Update: This article has been updated to reflect Tesla’s share price as of the market close on August 31, 2020.

Tesla stock soared Monday after a stock split, lifting Elon Musk’s net worth to $102.9 billion at the market close. Shares jumped 12.6%, boosting Musk’s net worth by $10.4 billion since late Friday. Forbes calculates that he is now the fifth centibillionaire in the world, as well as the fifth-richest person in the world.

Musk’s net worth has quadrupled since mid-March, when he ranked No. 31 on Forbes’ World’s Billionaires list, with a net worth of $24.6 billion. He’s now just behind Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, who is worth $107.6 billion.

Not that this matters to Musk. The 49-year-old serial entrepreneur said he’s indifferent to his standing on the Forbes list of billionaires. “I really couldn’t care less,” Musk emailed Forbes about his net worth in July. “These numbers rise and fall, but what really matters is making great products that people love.”
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Hamartia Antidote Elon Musk $2.1 Billion Richer This Week As Tesla Becomes America’s Most Valuable Car Company Ever Americas 0
F-22Raptor Elon Musk’s Neuralink unveils sleek V0.9 device, uses sassy pigs for live brain machine demo Americas 1
F-22Raptor Elon Musk’s Neuralink to unveil V2 brain implant machine in Aug 28 event Americas 3
F-22Raptor Elon Musk to unveil Neuralink progress with real-time neuron demonstration this week Americas 0
Hamartia Antidote Elon Musk is now the fourth richest person in the world Americas 5
J Elon Musk says ‘China rocks’ while the U.S. is full of ‘complacency and entitlement’ Americas 15
zectech Elon Musk advocates for universal basic income instead of second stimulus check Americas 0
Yankee-stani Elon Musk vs. China | Starlink, Tesla, SpaceX and the New Cold War World Affairs 13
Hamartia Antidote Elon Musk hints at new Tesla factory in Asia — but not in China China & Far East 2
F-22Raptor Elon Musk launches 2 astronauts in 7 man capable Dragon Americas 86

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top