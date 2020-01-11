Elon Musk Becomes The World’s Fifth $100 Billion-Dollar Man The unconventional serial entrepreneur joins the centibillionaire club, alongside Mark Zuckerberg, Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

“I really couldn’t care less,” Musk emailed Forbes about his net worth in July. “These numbers rise and fall, but what really matters is making great products that people love.”

Tesla stock soared Monday after a stock split, lifting Elon Musk’s net worth to $102.9 billion at the market close. Shares jumped 12.6%, boosting Musk’s net worth by $10.4 billion since late Friday.calculates that he is now the fifth centibillionaire in the world, as well as the fifth-richest person in the world.Musk’s net worth has quadrupled since mid-March, when he ranked No. 31 on Forbes’ World’s Billionaires list, with a net worth of $24.6 billion. He’s now just behind Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, who is worth $107.6 billion.Not that this matters to Musk. The 49-year-old serial entrepreneur said he’s indifferent to his standing on thelist of billionaires.