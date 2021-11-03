What's new

Elon Musk becomes the first person whose net worth exceeds $ 300 billion

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

The fortune of Tesla and SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk has grown by $ 13.4 billion since yesterday, reaching $ 307 billion, according to estimates of…
The fortune of Tesla and SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk has grown by $ 13.4 billion since yesterday, reaching $ 307 billion, according to estimates of Forbes.

In this way, the tycoon has become the first person whose assets exceed 300,000 million dollars.

In early October, Musk’s fortune was valued at $ 190.5 billion and in April, at $ 151,000. In April 2020, he owned $ 24.6 billion.

The rapid growth of the entrepreneur’s assets in recent days was accompanied by a series of commercial successes. Thus, on October 8, after a sale of its shares by investors, SpaceX became the second most valuable private company in the world, with a valuation of more than 100 billion dollars. On October 25, the car rental company Hertz announced the purchase of 100,000 electric cars from Tesla, blowing up the company’s share price by 13%. As a result, Musk made $ 36.2 billion in one day and was rated by Forbes as “probably the richest person to ever walk on the planet.”


We expect you to build this Elon. You finally have the money.
 
nang2

nang2

I wish those who think US just creates paper wealth is consistent in thinking that this $300 billion is just paper wealth, too.
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

Are per the American tradition applicable to rich men, an ex-wife will pop out of nowhere claiming some of his wealth or someone claiming to have been abused by him.
 
