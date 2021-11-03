Hamartia Antidote
Elon Musk becomes the first person whose net worth exceeds $ 300 billion - Market Research Telecast
The fortune of Tesla and SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk has grown by $ 13.4 billion since yesterday, reaching $ 307 billion, according to estimates of Forbes.
In this way, the tycoon has become the first person whose assets exceed 300,000 million dollars.
In early October, Musk’s fortune was valued at $ 190.5 billion and in April, at $ 151,000. In April 2020, he owned $ 24.6 billion.
The rapid growth of the entrepreneur’s assets in recent days was accompanied by a series of commercial successes. Thus, on October 8, after a sale of its shares by investors, SpaceX became the second most valuable private company in the world, with a valuation of more than 100 billion dollars. On October 25, the car rental company Hertz announced the purchase of 100,000 electric cars from Tesla, blowing up the company’s share price by 13%. As a result, Musk made $ 36.2 billion in one day and was rated by Forbes as “probably the richest person to ever walk on the planet.”