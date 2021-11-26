Elon Musk and his troubles with the Chinese authority: the Tesla data center.

its not the same in china there isnt company that isnt have ties to the ccp thats why usa affraid but with tesla they just want to come make moneyWhy is it a problem? Just copy the way how US treats Tiktok. Problem solved.
CCP is 100 times better than US all parties. US has lost 700,000 lives because of the covid. This is a crime. China's population is 4 times larger than US. CCP indirectly saved 3 million livesits not the same in china there isnt company that isnt have ties to the ccp thats why usa affraid but with tesla they just want to come make money
ofcausre ask the chineese muslemsCCP is 100 times better than US all parties. US has lost 700,000 lives because of the covid. This is a crime. China's population is 4 times larger than US. CCP indirectly saved 3 million lives
Don't use rumor as your proof. That's not persuasive at all.ofcausre ask the chineese muslems
All major/critical US firms have ties with the US regime. Thinking otherwise is moronic. Lots of them employ former US regime government and military officials in their management.its not the same in china there isnt company that isnt have ties to the ccp thats why usa affraid but with tesla they just want to come make money