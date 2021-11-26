What's new

Elon Musk and his troubles with the Chinese authority: the Tesla data center.

dani191 said:
its not the same in china there isnt company that isnt have ties to the ccp thats why usa affraid but with tesla they just want to come make money
CCP is 100 times better than US all parties. US has lost 700,000 lives because of the covid. This is a crime. China's population is 4 times larger than US. CCP indirectly saved 3 million lives
 
dani191 said:
its not the same in china there isnt company that isnt have ties to the ccp thats why usa affraid but with tesla they just want to come make money
All major/critical US firms have ties with the US regime. Thinking otherwise is moronic. Lots of them employ former US regime government and military officials in their management.
 
Elon Musk:
*farts*

U.S. regime run fakenews channel No.100000 with the "U.S. educated" yellowface addon installed, reading out "U.S. based" copy that happens to be identical to every other U.S. regime propaganda channel:
Why did Elon Musk fart? Will China will collapse? :blah:
 
