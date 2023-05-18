Hamartia Antidote
Elon Musk agrees to "try a little advertising" at Tesla for the first time
Tesla has never spent any money on traditional advertising, relying instead on making amazing products and word of mouth to become the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) automaker, and soon having the best selling car in the world. That is going to change as CEO Elon Musk has agreed to “try a little advertising” at Tesla for the first time.
Tesla’s marketing strategy has obviously worked very well to this point, selling almost every car they make before it is even built for nearly the entire time they have been producing cars. But fans and investors have been calling on the automaker to spend money on ads on social media, television, and other form of traditional media to educate and reach parts of the population that would otherwise know nothing about Tesla and their EVs.
After months and years of being asked, Musk finally agreed to try out advertising at Tesla after being asked again at the Annual Shareholder Meeting by @realMeetKevin.
Musk agreement was followed by a raucus ovation from the shareholders in attendance, a response which surprised Musk. Since it was an on-the-spot agreement, Musk did not provide a timeline for when the advertising will begin, how much money the company plans to put towards the effort, or what will be the theme of the first advertising campaign.“I hear your larger point that there are amazing features and technology that people just don’t know about. Although there are lots of people that follow the Tesla account or my account on Twitter, to some degree it is preaching to the choir, and the choir is already convinced. I think what you’re saying does have some merit, and you know what, I believe in taking suggestions, so we’ll try a little advertising and see how it goes,” Musk said.
