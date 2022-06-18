What's new

Elon Musk a genius or a thief in disguise?

In portraying the currents of the mainstream media empire in the West, Elon Musk is an "amazing genius" who, through his astonishing genius, ambition, and recklessness, ruthlessly enters the realm of advanced technology, and at this relatively young age, he is a powerful competitor to institutions such as the Pentagon and NASA. In a way, he is a new version of the idols and goddesses of the bold new world, including Steve Jobs and Bill Gates.
3515792.jpg

Even the work of this mythical illustration has reached a point where in spam called the article, God is considered a creature like Elon Musk!
3515705.jpg

'Scientists reveal that God's face looks like Elon Musk!'

But is Elon Musk really a "genius" at the level that is being publicized about him?
3515791.jpg

He was born in 1971 in South Africa. He grew up in a wealthy family. His family owned an emerald mine. "His father, Errol Musk, said in an interview:

"We were very rich. Sometimes we had so much money that we could not even go near the safe."

As a teenager, he apparently went to jewelry stores with pockets full of emeralds belonging to his father, selling them and pocketing his money.
3515758.jpg

However, in order to present his self-made manifestations, Elon claimed that after college, he owed $ 100,000 in college debt and that he could not even afford a second-hand computer.

But the point is, he received a full scholarship while studying for a bachelor's degree at the University of Pennsylvania. Apart from that, during his university years, he bought a 10-bedroom house with one of his university students, Adeo Ressi, and turned it into a nightclub. [1]
3515760.jpg

In media advertising, Elon Musk is said to have an IQ of "155". It is not clear under which test this number was obtained. But it is clear that when he entered Stanford University for a doctorate in physics, he lasted only two days and then dropped out. [2]

Elon Musk registered his first company, ZIP2, with his brother Kimbal in 1995 in Palo Alto, California. He received tens of thousands of dollars from his parents to start the company, which worked to create a gateway to online commercials (something known in the United States as Yellow Pages and in our own country inspired by projects like Book One). In addition, their father's business partner, Greg Curry, agreed to find a business partner for the project. Interestingly, today Elon Musk has been described as a programming genius since he was a teenager, while all his coding for ZIP2 was wrong and they had to hire a few professional programmers to rewrite the codes. [3]
3515761.gif

The webpage of Zip2

In 1999, the two managed to persuade CC to buy zip2 from them to expand their search engine (AltaVista). Your zipper sold for $ 307 million, and Elon and his brother grossed $ 35 million. Interestingly, the acquisition of the company became a major loss for CC executives, who were unable to make any profit from the deal and were eventually forced to liquidate it. [4] Elon Musk, of course, made a huge profit from the deal, giving himself a $ 1 million prize of $ 22 million and buying a super-expensive McLaren F1. He did not insure the car and almost destroyed it in an accident. All these so-called luxury toys helped make his brand more famous.

In December 1999, after selling zip2, Elon Mask and three others (Harris Fricker, Christopher Payne, and Ed Ho) established an online bank called X.COM. However, just five months after the company took office, Fricker arranged for the mask to be removed from the company's policy and for Fricker to take over as CEO. In March 2000, X.com was purchased by its competitor, Confinity, and the new company was renamed to X.com.
3515768.jpg

The crucial point is that in today's media advertising, "PayPal" is introduced as a masterpiece and a turning point in his innovations and the beginning of his leapfrogging process. However, PayPal was originally invented by Max Levchin and Peter Thiel, the founders of Confiniti in 1998, before merging with X.com, and Mask had no role in its design! [5]
3515757.jpg

3515756.jpg

Max Levchin and Peter Thiel inventors of PayPal

For the past few months, Musk has been involved in the merger of X.com and Confiniti, despite having the largest number of shares and becoming the CEO, has been embroiled in a power struggle with other major shareholders and executives. Thus, in September 2000, while on a honeymoon trip to Australia, he was fired by the board of directors and effectively fired from the management of the company, and was replaced by Peter Thiel, co-designer of PayPal with Lucien. [6] It was not until June 2001 that the company changed its name from X.com (Under Musk's pressure) to PayPal. [7]
3515769.jpg

Interestingly, an agreement was signed for Elon Mask to resign from X.com, which, in order to prevent his reputation from being damaged, was published everywhere on the company's websites as one of the "founders" of the old and new X.com and its related companies. The same agreement later allowed Elon Musk to introduce himself everywhere as the founder of PayPal, even though he had no role in designing the electronic transaction system.
3515762.jpg

Clause of the resignation agreement between Musk and PayPal executives

Under Peter Thiel, PayPal grew in value, eventually selling the company to eBay for $ 1.5 billion. Elon Musk's share of the deal was $ 180 million. With this money, he was able to invest in Tesla, SpaceX and the failed and bankrupt company Solar City. Contrary to all the propaganda and myths and, of course, his own false claims, Elon Musk is not the founder of Tesla. Tesla was founded in 2003 by Marc Tarpenning and Martin Eberhard. [8]
3515702.jpg

3515711.jpg

Mask invested about $ 30 million in Tesla with the proceeds from the PayPal deal, and with that capital he became chairman of the company. When the New York Times wrote about Tesla's founding in an article in 2006, it made no mention of Elon Musk. The matter was very serious for Musk, who complained in an email to Martin Eberhard, co-founder and original inventor of Tesla. In order to win the heart of the main investor, Eberhard fired the CEO and replaced him with Musk. But Musk instead began a conspiracy and coup against Eberhard, and in 2007, he ousted the founder. In 2009, Eberhard filed a lawsuit against Musk, accusing him of plotting to oust him from the company he had founded. In Eberhard's complaint, Elon Musk is accused of manipulating all the company's archival information in order to "rewrite" the company's history, to establish himself as the main founder and creator of the Tesla brand! [10] [11]
3515715.jpg


3515714.jpg


About the adventures of Elon Musk with the space company "SpaceX", we also see extremely foolish stories that are published by the media that promotes the "Elon Musk" brand. That one day he visits a NASA website and sees that there are no plans to travel to Mars. Then he goes to Russia to buy a cheap rocket, but he does not find it, and then he makes a vow to build a rocket himself and starts reading books, and so on.

SpaceX and the "Mars Colonization" project are more like Disney Disney stories, and they's too slow to seduce the general public! Someone who has not had a single day of education or even practical work in the field of rocket and aerospace equipment, suddenly becomes a space technology giant and a partner and even a competitor of NASA is more like a children's story! However, there are some details in this story that show that in the story of the establishment of "SpaceX", others were the main actors, but as usual, the fruit of fame was stolen by Musk.

According to this well-established media story, in October 2001, 30-year-old Elon Musk traveled to Moscow with Jim Cantrell and his college friend Adeo Ressi to buy rockets from Russian space companies. But who is Jim Cantrell? As much as Elon Musk was an unkown aerospace-related figure in 2001, he was an internationally recognized individual in the field. The well-known entrepreneur and mechanical engineer had worked with space organizations in several countries and personally founded the Phantom Aerospace Company.
3515747.jpg

3515748.jpg

He also worked with the Pentagon on defense projects. Significantly, Canterll was the co-founder, vice president, and think tank of SpaceX. He was even the chief engineer of the company's first major project, the Falcon 1. [12]
3515749.jpg

3515750.jpg

Unlike Musk, he had studied in this field (rocket production), had many years of practical experience, and had worked for many years with various aerospace organizations. [13] [14] But today there is no mention of the name Cantrell in the history of SpaceX, as it seems that only one name was to remain in the middle, grow and become a "myth".

But the story becomes more interesting when we know about those alleged trips to Russia to buy ballistic missiles. In February 2022, a very interesting figure joined Musk and his other comrades: Michael D. Griffin, a physicist and aerospace engineer, Deputy Secretary of Defense, a CIA fellow in science and technology, the story becomes even more interesting when knowing the fact that This person became the 11th director of NASA (2005-2009) three years after this trip! [15]
3515751.jpg


Jim Cantrell's explanation about the afforementioned trip
 
The story is a little clearer now. What for, did a team of professionals, a well-known team of government experts, go to Moscow with a young man a trader in his thirties who had just become someone among many? Is it not clear that Elon Musk, at least for a time, became a "project" that was supported and promoted by powerful and influential circles in the United States?

A very strange and interesting thing that makes the nature and identity of a person named "Elon Musk" a "project" is that "Wernher von Braun", a physicist and rocket scientist in Nazi Germany who lived after the end of World War II. Moved to the United States with Hundreds of Nazi scientists as part of Operation PaperClip, he played a key role in the US missile industry.In 1952, he published a science-fiction novel called The Mars Project, in which he referred to a man named Elon as the head of a government that ruled Mars! [16]
3515782.jpg

3515787.jpg

3515783.jpg

Wernher Braun was a key member of the SS elite unit in Nazi Germany that was under Hitler's personal care. He was one of the leading scientists in the V2 missile project, which is now considered the mother version of ballistic missiles. Now that Elon Musk is apparently working with NASA on a project to travel to Mars, the rediscovery of this point has become very controversial in the United States.
3515781.jpg

Wernher Braun


Aside from the fact that in the United States itself, there are many freelance journalists and media activists, most of which are videos of SpaceX's sensational projects (such as landing a rocket on a boat, etc.), most of which are graphic games and visual processing ( They know that there is a lot of talk about the nature of ambitious exploration programs such as Mars rovers and the like. After the alleged Apollo 11 lunar voyage, to this day, hundreds of clues and suspicions against the non-authenticity of those lunar landing videos have been released in the United States, and it is even speculated that the director of the Apollo 11 project, Stanley Kubrick, has been the famous director in Hollywood.

However, assuming that trip is genuine, the question that has always been asked of NASA is how they were able to send humans to the moon with 1969 technology, but with astronomical developments over the past half century, why don't they conduct that mission once again? Why not repeat it again?
3515784.jpg

Interestingly, Buzz Aldrin, who was a member of the Apollo 11 astronaut team, for example, when he sat down to talk with a female student, said in response to the same girl why he did not go to the moon after Apollo 11. We did not go there, and this is what happened! "[17] Of course, this is an issue that becomes independent and must be addressed. Just for example, it is interesting to know that in a survey conducted in the UK in 2016, 52% of respondents considered the story of the moon landing "fake". [18]
3515785.jpg

Apparently, Elon Mask has become a professional in stealing the reputation of others. Of course, it is not too far to expect from someone who grew up under a father who, in his own words, was a "deviant evil man." Elon's father, is the one who has been in a relationship with his adopted daughter (that is, his ex-wife's daughter from his previous marriage) since the girl's adolescence and now he has a child from her! [20]

Apart from his black intelligence in marketing and branding himself and of course stealing the intellectual property of others, a strong supportive hand seems to have been involved in shaping Elon Musk's "myth". Without the apparent support of a media-advertising network, Elon Mask would certainly not be the brand he is today. He is now one of the preachers of the "New World Order" and pursues transhumanism, the combination of man and robot, and projects such as the introduction of nanochips into the human body.

Interestingly, his ex-girlfriend, the Canadian singer known as "Grimes", is one of the missionaries of the communist utopia, like George Orwell in 1984, in which the citizen-subjects are fully and 100% monitored by a single world government with advanced technologies.

3515712.jpg

Grimes ex-girlfriend reads Marx's "Communist Manifesto"!


It is not unreasonable to think of Elon Mask as a fake "supernatural" and an inflated media brand that is supposed to carry out dubious programs with its brand for mysterious, powerful and sinister circles behind the scenes. He is as genius as, say, Bill Gates, "a philanthropist." All of these attributes are nothing but representations of media with specific purposes, and the not-too-distant future will illuminate this story.


Musk is a very stable genius.
Muhammed45 said:
Please read the article.
I have and I admire Musk.
 

