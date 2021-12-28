Elmas Savunma YİHA - amphibious firefighting UAV

YIHA (firefighting UAV) studies, which started in 2011 as an idea to find a solution for fellow pilots who risk their lives while conducting aerial firefighting operations, carried out their first flight tests in 2015. The project, which became a Turkish-Spanish partnership over time, was made ready for production in line with the ongoing intensive studies. It is aimed to bring the YIHA, which enables forest fires to be detected, responded and extinguished. The system is capable of operating 24/7 and has a water carrying capacity of 2 tons.Another firefighting UAV work is carried out by Altınay Aviation and ASELSAN's joint venture DASAL Aviation. The ALBATROS Cargo UAV developed by DASAL can be used by firefighting teams with the improvements made. ALBATROS UAV, which can carry SUPERFIRE BALL fire extinguishing balls, will be the first system to respond to fires with a reaction time of less than 15 minutes.The system is capable of autonomous flight and landing/take-off, and can fly continuously for >40 minutes. The flight trials of the version, which can carry 150 kilograms of payload, continue.