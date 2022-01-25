Elite rolling in money and having a full go at corruption is telling people, corruption is not an issue? Do people agree

ziaulislam
Media and civil society has been divided into primarily three groups
First, corruption is part of life and has nothing to do with development
Second, corruption is the main problem
Third, who cares this is unfixable
From my recent vist i saw majority were the first type..with recent opinion that india china and bengaldesh all developed despite corruption
Whether you agree or disagree with corruption being a problem
The current govt failed to get convictions or fix judicary
It has the numbers now..so there is no excuse for ZERO judicary and prosecution reforms
Govt can use senate/assembly combine oower to increase the number of judges and prosecution time
