Elite rolling in money and having a full go at corruption is telling people, corruption is not an issue? Do people agree

All elites around the world are the same and are corrupt. They share insider information before it appears on the news and become the middle man for the money flow, thats why they become multi millionaires in a short time and then give TED talks and are celebrated.



A normie will sacrifice most of his life and will boom or bust to get in this circle whilst elite kids are born and immediately start recieving insider info and connections to pick up where their parents left off. Some of them are not even that competent, I am sure many on PDF would a better job.



Unfortunate fact of this reality. The best you can is to make them accountable as possible to get your slice of the cake otherwise they will eat it to the last crumb.