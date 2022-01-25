What's new

Elite rolling in money and having a full go at corruption is telling people, corruption is not an issue? Do people agree

  • 1- non issue

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2- secondary issue

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • 3- who cares, we want development

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4- big issue, development not possible without it

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Media and civil society has been divided into primarily three groups
First, corruption is part of life and has nothing to do with development
Second, corruption is the main problem
Third, who cares this is unfixable

From my recent vist i saw majority were the first type..with recent opinion that india china and bengaldesh all developed despite corruption

Screenshot_20220125-043025_Twitter.jpg


Screenshot_20220125-055340_Twitter.jpg


Whether you agree or disagree with corruption being a problem

The current govt failed to get convictions or fix judicary

It has the numbers now..so there is no excuse for ZERO judicary and prosecution reforms

Govt can use senate/assembly combine oower to increase the number of judges and prosecution time
 
Rahil khan

Rahil khan

It's heartbreaking. I have always believed in democracy as only way forward for Pakistan. Was opponent for Imran khan's adopted policies since his start, but at the same time was really satisfied that a powerful third force has emerged which will gradually strengthen the democratic norms. Unfortunately the way things have turned out really breaks my heart. Don't know why he compromised so much to the extent that the young blood lose all hopes from the system.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

All elites around the world are the same and are corrupt. They share insider information before it appears on the news and become the middle man for the money flow, thats why they become multi millionaires in a short time and then give TED talks and are celebrated.

A normie will sacrifice most of his life and will boom or bust to get in this circle whilst elite kids are born and immediately start recieving insider info and connections to pick up where their parents left off. Some of them are not even that competent, I am sure many on PDF would a better job.

Unfortunate fact of this reality. The best you can is to make them accountable as possible to get your slice of the cake otherwise they will eat it to the last crumb.
 
