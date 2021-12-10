Elite illusions and delusions - Sakib Sherani

More than half of the loans in the last three years were taken to fuel the desires of elite class!!!



Sakib Sherani Published December 9, 2021 - Updated a day ago

The writer is a former member of the prime minister’s economic advisory council, and heads a macroeconomic consultancy based in Islamabad.



SINCE the country suffered its largest





Yet, over the same period Pakistan has imported cars, SUVs, extra petroleum (Hi-Octane) to run the new autos, and mobile phones totalling $8bn! This staggering amount beggars belief and is equal to nearly 25 per cent of the total gross





Unfortunately, the passion of Pakistani elites for ‘foreign’ lifestyles and consuming imported non-essential goods is not restricted to cars, SUVs and mobile phones. During this period (2019-21), new franchises of foreign fast food outlets and cafes and restaurants have opened up that not only import a range of expensive ingredients, but also pay hefty franchise fees and remit profits in US dollars. In addition, new mega malls selling imported branded goods have also opened up. The elite craving for fine cigars, cigarettes, pipe tobacco, fruit juices, chocolates, exotic fruits and a bewildering range of consumer products such as cosmetics etc. is over and above the foregoing.





Data compiled from the State Bank and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics helps put a number to this elite consumption feeding frenzy. The cumulative total since 2019 for the goods considered here, which does not cover by far the complete spectrum of ‘non-essential’ imports, amounts to a staggering $13bn spent on these imports. This magnitude of wasteful expenditure is mind-boggling and beyond criminal. Why and how has this been allowed to happen in a poor country struggling to stay afloat? Especially when this lavish lifestyle is not financed by Pakistan’s own meagre savings but by dipping into foreign savings, mainly in the form of expensive loans.



An illusion of prosperity, built on borrowed money, is a priority over actual development. Click to expand...