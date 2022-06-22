What's new

Eleven Native Kashmiri Pakistanis martyred in last 48 hours

Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
1,391
5
2,648
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
White and Green with M/S said:
That's not Pakistani mujahideen but local freedom fighters
Click to expand...
Every Kashmiri is a Pakistani

fitpOsitive said:
They are doing it since ages. Even one person tried to convince me for Kashmir jahad. I understood that scheme immediately, because their own sons were doing businesses etc. So yeah thank you.
Yeh army k log apny bachy bhejain kashmir main merny k liay... Dosron k bachy mat bhejain.
Click to expand...
Their local Kashmiri Pakistanis
They have no choice but to free their land and join Pakistan
 
UDAYCAMPUS

UDAYCAMPUS

SENIOR MEMBER
May 7, 2011
2,422
-11
1,723
Country
India
Location
India
Jf-17 block 3 said:
Kashmiris say it but are silenced by occupational forces
Maybe release the thousands of Kashmiri leaders and Kashmiri youth you locked in your jails so you can hear it for your self from their mouth
Click to expand...
And what if they want independence from both India and Pakistan? That sentiment does exist. If you want to label all Kashmiris regardless of their views as Pakistanis then you are as hegemonic as the people you label as doing wrong here.
 
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
1,391
5
2,648
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
B.K.N said:
Yeh bahanay hain apnay bachay bhejnay walay asal baat ha aap ka iman kamzor ha
Click to expand...
Jihad is jihad
Jihad is for the sake of Allah
If someone doesn’t want to send their son, sucks for them their preventing their son from attaining martyrdom.
If someone wants to be shaheed they won’t care and will do jihad no excuses and become a shaheed.
It’s good their not sending their sons, they would be a burden anyways.

UDAYCAMPUS said:
And what if they want independence from both India and Pakistan? That sentiment does exist. If you want to label all Kashmiris regardless of their views as Pakistanis then you are as hegemonic as the people you label as doing wrong here.
Click to expand...
Kashmiris can choose independence if they want.
India should allow plebiscite but it’s scared to do so because majority are pro Pakistan
 
UDAYCAMPUS

UDAYCAMPUS

SENIOR MEMBER
May 7, 2011
2,422
-11
1,723
Country
India
Location
India
Jf-17 block 3 said:
Jihad is jihad
Jihad is for the sake of Allah
If someone doesn’t want to send their son, sucks for them their preventing their son from attaining martyrdom.
If someone wants to be shaheed they won’t care and will do jihad no excuses and become a shaheed.
It’s good their not sending their sons, they would be a burden anyways.


Kashmiris can choose independence if they want.
India should allow plebiscite but it’s scared to do so because majority are pro Pakistan
Click to expand...
Being pro Pakistan and wanting to be Pakistani is different though. No way labelling all Kashmiris as Pakistanis is right.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
India's Kashmir sees upsurge in violence, tense after separatist convicted, 6 were killed by Indian security forces in the past 24 hours
2
Replies
17
Views
541
Jugger
Jugger
Akshay89
India forcing Kashmiri Pandits to migrate to pave way for Muslims’ genocide
Replies
6
Views
219
Sudarshan
Sudarshan
HAIDER
Pakistan Army captain martyred, TTP commander killed in Tank IBO: ISPR
Replies
0
Views
512
HAIDER
HAIDER
Luosifen
Pakistan Army defeated terrorism; other countries failed, says COAS
2
Replies
20
Views
870
IbnAbdullah
IbnAbdullah
Aijaz Kolachi
Pakistan Security Report - 2021
Replies
0
Views
452
Aijaz Kolachi
Aijaz Kolachi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom