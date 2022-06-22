Eleven Native Kashmiri Pakistanis martyred in last 48 hours

Jf-17 block 3
Indian occupational forces are killing our Pakistani Kashmiri Mujahids daily.
In the past 2 days they’ll killed more then 11.
That's not Pakistani mujahideen but local freedom fighters
Every Kashmiri is a Pakistani
Their local Kashmiri Pakistanis
Yeh army k log apny bachy bhejain kashmir main merny k liay... Dosron k bachy mat bhejain.
We are killing Pakistani Kashmiris?
Every Kashmiri is a Pakistani
Kashmiri Pakistanis are killing many Indian occupational forces as well
Every Kashmiri is a Pakistani
Kashmiris say it but are silenced by occupational forces
And what if they want independence from both India and Pakistan? That sentiment does exist. If you want to label all Kashmiris regardless of their views as Pakistanis then you are as hegemonic as the people you label as doing wrong here.
Maybe release the thousands of Kashmiri leaders and Kashmiri youth you locked in your jails so you can hear it for your self from their mouth
Jihad is jihad
Kashmiris can choose independence if they want.
No in your dreams unless India will give them the right of freedom to choose which country they wanna join India or Pakistan
Being pro Pakistan and wanting to be Pakistani is different though. No way labelling all Kashmiris as Pakistanis is right.
Jihad is for the sake of Allah
If someone doesn’t want to send their son, sucks for them their preventing their son from attaining martyrdom.
If someone wants to be shaheed they won’t care and will do jihad no excuses and become a shaheed.
It’s good their not sending their sons, they would be a burden anyways.
Kashmiris can choose independence if they want.
India should allow plebiscite but it’s scared to do so because majority are pro Pakistan
And how do you know without plebiscite???
India should allow plebiscite but it's scared to do so because majority are pro Pakistan
Kid, stay in YOUR wishful thinking.
Get real kid and don't live in your wishful thinking and wet dreams