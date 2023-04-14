Electro-optical system export to Pakistan​

“In the past we couldn’t even produce a small product, but now we are talking about a high-resolution satellite that we have developed domestically and nationally. The strategic advantage this will give us may not be realised immediately. We will now be able to take high-resolution images anywhere in the world.

Everything, from the design to the production, of the İMECE project is domestic and national. We produced the electro-optical camera used in the satellite with OPMER within TÜBİTAK, and we exported it. Pakistan will supply this camera from us.” Click to expand...

“We are producing 2 İMECE cameras for a friendly and allied nation. We also participated in a tender to produce a satellite for a friendly nation. The preliminary stages are over, and we have been shortlisted.” Click to expand...

.,.,Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank attended the ceremony for the delivery of TCG ANADOLU to the Turkish Armed Forces inventory. Within the scope of the ceremony, Varank, who was a guest on TRT Haber’s live broadcast, announced that electro-optical system exports were carried out to Pakistan.Varank used the following statements:TÜBİTAK President Prof. Dr Hasan Mandal gave information about ongoing projects in the “” (meaning: Loud and Clear) show he participated in Habertürk. Mandal mentioned the importance of İMECE, which was developed in TÜBİTAK SPACE and will be launched in the near future and he also shared a new development with the public. In this context, Mandal used the following statements;İMECE, Turkey’s first sub-metre resolution national observation satellite that is designed and built from scratch, was sent to the USA on 22 February for launch in April. The development was shared at the 4th Military Radar Border Security Summit organised by* Ankara. In this context, the launch of the national observation satellite İMECE in 2023 was also included in the 2023 targets video shared by the Presidency of Defence Industries.*MÜSİAD: Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association