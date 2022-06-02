What's new

Electricity Tariff Increased by 11.80 Rupees Per Unit in 3 Weeks by Imported Government

C

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
214
0
198
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Chalo acha ha default ho he jaye ek dafa , sri lanka ban jain hum b

At least imf/usa can be happy
Neutrals should get their private jets ready…..cuz the trainwreck is coming fast at them

IK needs to stop hiding names, time to name and shame everyone at once
 
P

Pakstallion

FULL MEMBER
Apr 5, 2019
199
1
540
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hate the imported gov and the coward traitors who put them there. But this is probably a good move and should cut circular debt. Unlike fuel cost adjustment, this 7.9 rupees is a permanent increase primarily because of exorbitant IPP contracts signed by Nawaz gov. Fuel cost adjustment is separate. @Norwegian has put up the capacity payments slides in the past. Until we are are out of those contracts or their impact is minimized in 10 years, we will have this expensive electricity. Even PTI gov would have been forced to take this decision because of the past incompetence of PMLN.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Ghazwa-e-Hind
Imported Government Steals Food from Poor by Increasing 213 Rupees Per Litre in Cooking Oil Prices
2
Replies
20
Views
331
ghazi52
ghazi52
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Amazing Performance of Imported PDM Government in Just 1 month
Replies
12
Views
328
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NEPRA hikes power tariff by whopping Rs4.30 per unit
Replies
11
Views
517
S.Y.A
S.Y.A
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Imran has become a global puppet by increasing power tariff: Bilawal
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
jamesisi
J
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Inflation reaches 13.76pc in May, highest in over two years in just 2 months of Imported Government
Replies
1
Views
120
fatman17
fatman17

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom