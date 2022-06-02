Electricity Tariff Increased by 11.80 Rupees Per Unit in 3 Weeks by Imported Government

Hate the imported gov and the coward traitors who put them there. But this is probably a good move and should cut circular debt. Unlike fuel cost adjustment, this 7.9 rupees is a permanent increase primarily because of exorbitant IPP contracts signed by Nawaz gov. Fuel cost adjustment is separate. @Norwegian has put up the capacity payments slides in the past. Until we are are out of those contracts or their impact is minimized in 10 years, we will have this expensive electricity. Even PTI gov would have been forced to take this decision because of the past incompetence of PMLN.