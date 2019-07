In Islamabad it takes about 10 lakh to get your house fully off-grid and solar powered (1 lakh per 1000 kV). The solar panels are good for 25 years and the battery system is good for about 5 years. If you get a good system then during the day, the batteries are by-passed, your electric needs are filled directly by the panels. The excess electricity (which is huge during the day) can be sent into the Wapda grid. The cost can be made up in 3 years and then the house is almost off-grid (IMF has forced Pakistan to increase electricity tariff every 3 months).-Why can't the govt pass a law that every house in the affluent areas must have this system?-Why can't the govt give subsidy where every house in the city gets this system? The house owner can continue to pay the bills at a fixed rate for 3 years to cover the cost?-If every house starts adding electricity to the grid, how much can a city produce?-if the cities are producing electricity instead of consuming, won't this end the circular debt issue?