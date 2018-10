For 300-700 units price increased from 2911 to 4911. By which mathematician the increase is 10%. I really want to meet that mathematics magician.



459B with defaulters no one want to catch them. 70% recovery in loss making dsicos. But they want to recover that money from those who pays their bills on time. Salute to this Govt.



Welcime to naya Pakistan.

Click to expand...