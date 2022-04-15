Electricity price increased by 4.85 rupess

This is an issue that all sides use politics to deal with, but if as a collective all parties were more honest with the people, they have to tell the people that low energy prices are unsustainable and subsidies may lower these prices but force the government to raise prices elsewhere to balance their books.



Electricity pricing on a Progressive basis is the only fair way to provide a minimum service for the first amount of electricity on a user’s bill at a reasonable price without bankrupting the nation.



Now this new government will remove all the subsidies to reach economic rebalancing, in hopes of stimulating economic growth. These are the kinds of things that should be beyond politics so people are not given false hope and think electricity pricing is in the control of the government rather then a reflection of market forces.