Electricity price increased by 4.85 rupess

بریکنگ نیوز،
بجلی 4 روپے 85 پیسے فی
یونٹ مہنگی، نوٹیفیکیشن جاری
oo nacho nacho electricity ke price barha ke khidmat hogaye lolAzaadi le lein phir in cheezon lo dekh lein gy.
PTI was increasing all the time. Where were you that time?oo nacho nacho electricity ke price barha ke khidmat hogaye lol
Didnt the bastard shahbaz sheif came repeating like a parrot on magnhai.Jb PTI price increase kre to thek hota hai lekin agar koi aur kre to haye meri awam haye mere ghareeb haye mera mulk.
Shabash cult worshippers continue.
New Recruit
LOL your PDM was formed on the basis of Price hikes in IK tenure.Jb PTI price increase kre to thek hota hai lekin agar koi aur kre to haye meri awam haye mere ghareeb haye mera mulk.
Shabash cult worshippers continue.