Electricity Demand Witnesses 20 % Increase This Year: Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister for Energy Mr. Muhammad Hammad Azhar has said that immense growth in demand of electricity upto 20% has been witnessed this year, of which the industrial demand is well above 12% to 13%

Surge in energy consumption is an indirect measure of strong economic growth. It is interesting that USA embassy is taking note of Pakistan's renewable energy potential.