I think a competent government could deliver this. Is our government competent/will it be competent until 2030 - Allah only knows.



What must we consider;



1. Do we have enough electric cars being made/imported?

2. Do we have market incentives to buy these cars/bikes?

3. Do we have the infrastructure to fuel them?

4. Do we have the skill sets to maintain them?



The answer to all these questions right now is no. We are taking some steps towards it and other steps can be taken towards it



For example.



1. They are inviting companies to manufacture electric bikes in Pakistan. Some of these bikes can do 100 miles per charge, some of these could do 400 miles per charge. I think 90% of users could make do on 100 miles per charge and certainly 99.9% of journeys on a bike can be done on 400 miles. The same is true for rickshaws. If we can get Rickshaws running on batteries alone (stick a solar panel on the roof to help recharge during the day) this would be a big change.



Imagine how much cleaner the air in our cities would be if all bikes and rickshaws were electric! This is a quick win, the tech is already there. Charging can be done at home (will go onto this later).



2. This will be the tricky part. The consumer won't trust the new product, it's not likely to be cheaper than the existing product, so where is the incentive to buy? Offer buy back schemes for existing bikes, set a deadline to make them illegal, raise taxes on them, tax break incentives, offer interest free finance for people wanting to buy an electric bike, put pollution charges in cities and towns for existing bikes. First offer the carrot, then follow gradually with the stick. The country can't afford quick change.



The aim should be that a new buyer, should look at the interest free loan option and think to buy an electric bike rather than a petrol one. Once you get a few on the roads, users will build up confidence and incentives can be taken away.



3. We are increasing energy capacity, this will need to continue. Each petrol station will need electric vehicle charging points, home setup kits will need to be available, we'll need addas for rickshaws with charging points, new charging points will need to be setup. The focus should be on urban areas first and rural later. The electric switch should be driven by urban demand, rural areas should get another 10 years at least. This is an opportunity for new jobs, training, infrastructure.



4. We need to train people to build them, we need to develop a market for spare parts, we need showrooms by companies to fix them, we need to re-train mechanics to learn the new tech. This is an opportunity, but also a business opportunity. If the state wants it's policies to be a success it will take the initiative. Smart businessmen (we lack those) might also re-train their staff early, or aquire staff with a dual skill set.







You're overly optimistic. This is Pakistan not Sweden. Government and beaurocracy is slow, the private sector is not fluid and doesn't drive change. Also governments don't plan for longer than an election cycle, A will start something, B will abandon it. Why would anyone invest big and think long term in such an environment? It's high risk. That's why all our money is in the property market.

