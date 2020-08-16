Electric vehicle Industry in Pakistan

Electric vehicle manufacturers in Pakistan



Hybrid cars

is a Pakistani automobile manufacturer based in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan. Karakoram Motors is the authorized assembler and manufacturer of Dynasty IT electric cars.is bringing electric cars to Pakistan. As per Dawn News, the Group has already acquired 25 acres of land to establish Electrical Complex at Nooriabad. At the initial stage, the group will produce electric buses to tap the transport market, and in the second phase, a manufacturing plant would be established at the complex to produce electric cars and two-wheelers. As per the reports, Rahmat Group will partner with two Chinese manufacturers to turn its plans into a reality. One company will handle the electric car production while the other will assemble electric vans and trucks. The group also plans to develop lithium batteries for buses, cars and two-wheelers. Rahmat Group has signed an agreement with Chinese EVs manufacturer BYD.has signed an agreement with Master Motors of Pakistan to assemble and sell their cars in the country. Jinbei has collaborated with Zenith Automotive (Pvt) Ltd. to distribute and sell its Electric vehicles across the country.recently signed an agreement with Proton as the exclusive authorised distributor and assemblers of Proton vehicles in Pakistan and have plans to launch their Electric vehicles in the country. The agreement signing ceremony was held in Kuala Lumpur.has introduced their top of the line electric cars, the i3 and the i8 in Pakistan. Nissan, Hyundai, Audi and Renault are already in talks with the Ministry of Industries and Production for producing locally manufactured electric cars in the country. Audi has launched its e-Tron 50 Quattro in Pakistan in April 2020.Pakistan in collaboration with China has introduced its first-ever electric car company, Topsun Motors, which inaugurated its showroom in Jail Road of Lahore on 3 January 2020.Dice Foundation has recently signed an agreement with TEVTA to develop EVs. Chairperson Dice Foundation Khurshid Qureshi said that he chose TEVTA over several other organizations because he thinks that the skilled workforce of TEVTA can play its role in the development of electric vehicles. The agreement signing ceremony was held in Lahore.MG JW Automobile is a joint venture between JW-SEZ Group and SAIC motors.In May 2020, JW Auto Park had signed a MoU with Morris Garages regarding manufacturing/assembling of their electric cars in Pakistan. Currently, vehicle tests are being conducted on Pakistani roads with CBU Unit.[13] The company has also plans to launch Wuling Hongguang Mini EV in the Pakistani market.Pakistan already has a significant market for hybrid vehicles with Honda's Vezel and Freed, Toyota's Prius and Aqua. However, these cars aren't being locally manufactured in Pakistan, but are directly imported from Japan.On 26 August 2020, An agreement was signed between China’s Skywell Automobile and Pakistan's Daewoo Express to introduce electric buses in Pakistan. According to deal, Skywell Automobiles will provide its electric buses for the Pakistan market in Phase-1, and in Phase 2, shall set up a manufacturing plant for producing electric vehicles in Pakistan.On 2017, Jolta International had created the first locally manufactured electric motorcycle. The company is based just outside of Bahria Town Rawalpindi, and showcased three Jolta Chargeable Electrical Motorcycles in Gwadar. Jolta also develops electric bike kits that can be retrofitted to any Chinese and Japanese bikes being assembled in Pakistan. Jolta is a subsidiary of Auj Technologies, a company based in Lahore.Leading automobile manufacturers, including Super Power Motorcycles have started introducing EV models. Neon, a Pakistan-based motorcycle assembler, has introduced an all-electric Neon M3 motorbike in Pakistan. The macho looking sports bike comes with emission-free and noiseless features.Economia is a Pakistani-based company that specializes in the manufacturing of Solar vehicles. They also manufacture solar-powered bikes and Rickshaws.Sunra, a Chinese electric bike manufacturer, also has presence in Pakistan.On 31 August 2019, Federal Minister for Science and Technology visited Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies in Islamabad where he announced to introduce eco-friendly electric motorcycles and rickshaw to save the energy and environment. The Minister of Science and Technology, had given a demonstration of e-bikes and e-rickshaws by driving them himself. He said that his ministry would roll out electric motorcycles and rickshaws across the country. He added that electric motorcycles and rickshaws are the future of the Pakistan's transportation system.On 9 October 2019, two motorbike manufacturers from Sahiwal and Lahore had launched an electric bike series by the name of "Jaguar". Auj Technologies – a Lahore-based electric motorcycle company – says they had started a joint venture with MS Group to produce the bikes. They claim that these are the nation's first both indigenously designed and manufactured electric bikes.On 24 January 2020, Sazgar unveiled Pakistan's first locally manufactured electric rickshaw. The unveiling ceremony was held in Sazgar car plant located at Sundar Road in Lahore.