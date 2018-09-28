What's new

Electric buses to operate in Pakistan this year:

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,731
51
72,906
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Electric buses to operate in Pakistan this year

August 26, 2020

News Desk


In next three years, these electric buses will be completely manufactured in Pakistan




Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday announced that electric buses will operate in Pakistan from this year.

He said this at signing cermony of Strategic Alliance Agreement between Daewoo Express and Skywell Automobile, China, according to which an electrical vehicles value chain will be set up in Pakistan.

It will lead to introduce an electrical vehicles chain in Pakistan which, will help reduce air pollution as well. In the first phase, $50 million will be invested in building infrastructure; while in the second phase, manufacturing of electric buses will start in Pakistan within next three years. He termed it a breakthrough in fulfilling another promise by the PTI government to take the country to progress.

“In next three years, these electric buses will be completely manufactured in Pakistan. The PTI government is working to promote Pakistan’s new energy vehicles policy,” he added.
Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said on the occasion that the governments and peoples of the two countries are working together for development and strengthening of bilateral ties.

Yao Jing appreciated role of Pakistan in providing facilities to the private sector for strengthening business to business relationship between the two countries.
The Ambassador said several power plants are also being set up under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to overcome power shortage.

thenewsers.com

Electric buses to operate in Pakistan this year: Fawad Chaudhry

In next three years, these electric buses will be completely manufactured in Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wedne
thenewsers.com thenewsers.com
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
31,761
63
32,828
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Fawad Chaudry is quickly Over achieving
I enjoyed his Communicative pressure on Criminals but he is really doing fantastic as Science Minister

I initially did not think he had it in him to be Science Minister but boy has he proven me so wrong , now I am a full fan of his and Murad Shah who has changed Pakistan Postal Service into a Leading Brand locally
 
Last edited:
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,731
51
72,906
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Although electric buses will start running in Pakistan from this year but manufacturing set up will ensue in the next three years. Pakistan approved its first ever electric vehicle policy in June by the Economic Coordination Committee. Pertaining to this, the adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam stated that introduction of electric vehicles will not only provide cheap mode of transportation but also help reduce carbon emissions.

The plan in the next few years is to shift motorcycles and cars on electric power with aims to shift towards a more sustainable energy and efficient mode of transportation that will help decrease air pollution and subsequent environmental degradation. Omar Ayub Khan, the Federal Minister for Power Division has announced that the government is also planning to set up 24 electric vehicle charging station across the country.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,731
51
72,906
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Skywell Automobile to Invest $50 Million in Pakistan to Launch Electric Vehicles

Waleed Shah
Sept. 01 , 2020




In a session with the local media, the Federal Minister Science & Technology, Fawad Chaudhry announced that Skywell Automobile will be bringing in an investment of 50 million dollars to launch electric buses in Pakistan.
The aforementioned investment is planned for the first phase. The next phase shall see the beginning of the local manufacturing of electric buses in Pakistan. The Minister informed that these buses will begin rolling on routes in Islamabad and Lahore later this year.


A signing ceremony of Strategic Alliance Agreement between Daewoo Pakistan and Skywell Automobile took place at Serena Hotel in Islamabad last week, where the Federal Minister was invited as a chief guest.
As per the agreement, Skywell Automobiles China and Daewoo Express Pakistan will work jointly to launch electric buses as well as other electric means of commute in Pakistan and form a technical support base in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry expressed his delight pertaining to the said development, stating that this venture will usher in a new age for Pakistan, boosting economic growth and job opportunities, while also ensuring a clean and green Pakistan.
He also said that a value chain for electric transport will be established in Pakistan. He added that the battery bus service will be made operational before 2021 in Pakistan.


Waleed Shah
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jun 150 new Chinese-made electric buses put into operation in Chile China & Far East 1
Nike Jakarta Aims to Operate 2,000 Electric Buses in 2020 China & Far East 6
beijingwalker Chinese-made electric buses put into operation in Japan World Affairs 2
haidian 99 percent of electric buses operating around the world are in China. World Affairs 1
NOWorNEVER Pakistan reaches agreement with China to provide electric buses by this year Pakistan Economy 0
S China’s BYD, Japan’s Hino Link Arms on Battery-Electric Trucks, Buses China & Far East 1
GS Zhou BYD wins largest-ever electric buses order in Europe Infrastructure & Development 0
beijingwalker 183 all-electric BYD buses from China expand Chile‘s fleet Americas 1
beijingwalker Why The US Trails China In Electric Buses World Affairs 9
GS Zhou BYD wins the order to supply 22 electric buses (twelve-meter) to Germany China & Far East 12

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top