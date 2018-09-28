Electric buses to operate in Pakistan this year

In next three years, these electric buses will be completely manufactured in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday announced that electric buses will operate in Pakistan from this year.He said this at signing cermony of Strategic Alliance Agreement between Daewoo Express and Skywell Automobile, China, according to which an electrical vehicles value chain will be set up in Pakistan.It will lead to introduce an electrical vehicles chain in Pakistan which, will help reduce air pollution as well. In the first phase, $50 million will be invested in building infrastructure; while in the second phase, manufacturing of electric buses will start in Pakistan within next three years. He termed it a breakthrough in fulfilling another promise by the PTI government to take the country to progress.“In next three years, these electric buses will be completely manufactured in Pakistan. The PTI government is working to promote Pakistan’s new energy vehicles policy,” he added.Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said on the occasion that the governments and peoples of the two countries are working together for development and strengthening of bilateral ties.Yao Jing appreciated role of Pakistan in providing facilities to the private sector for strengthening business to business relationship between the two countries.The Ambassador said several power plants are also being set up under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to overcome power shortage.