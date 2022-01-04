Electric bill - total 17 unit, bill amount - 2192

Raj-Hindustani
SENIOR MEMBER
- May 4, 2019
- 2,756
- -33
- Country
-
- Location
-
How can it justified by imran khan?
17 units - 160.
fuel prise adjustment - 1641 rs....
Total bill amount - 2192...
This is my electric bill (house)
Total unit - 83
Bill amount - 649 rs
Means if I stay in Pakistan then the bill amount cross to 4000-5000 pkr rupees?
17 units - 160.
fuel prise adjustment - 1641 rs....
Total bill amount - 2192...
This is my electric bill (house)
Total unit - 83
Bill amount - 649 rs
Means if I stay in Pakistan then the bill amount cross to 4000-5000 pkr rupees?
Last edited: