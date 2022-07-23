What's new

Elections will not be held if govt is pushed out of power: Saad Rafique

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,444
16
25,341
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1658610672338.png

  • "If PTI wants election then it will not happen amid political instability," he says.
  • He adds that it is parliamentarians' right to make laws while court can only interpret constitution.
  • Rafique asserts if the country is to be run then the "+parliament is supreme".
KARACHI: Railways and Aviation Minister Saad Rafique Saturday said if their coalition government is pushed out of power general elections will not be held.

Addressing a public gathering at Liberty Chowk — after the hearing of the Supreme Court on Pervez Elahi’s plea on the chief minister elections in Punjab, Rafique said: “If you (PTI) wants election then it will not happen amid political instability. We do not want fights to turn into war.”

He further added that in order to contest general elections PTI would have to stop with its “foreign conspiracy lies, allegations, and abuses”.

“Elections will be held as per the schedule and if snap polls are announced the decision will be taken by the politicians,” he said.

He further added that while the establishment has become neutral some people are not ready to become neutral.

Recalling the incident that took place during the 2018 elections, he said that in the last general elections PML-N’s mandate was stolen, and leaders were put behind bars; however, “we still did not cross lines”.


‘Parliament is supreme’​

“A dirty politician was imposed on the country, it did not overthrow the government through sit-ins we approached the assembly and brought the no-confidence motion under the constitution,” he said, adding that now that the coalition government is formed the former leader is trying to create hurdles in their efforts to pull the country out of the mess.

He further added that it is the right of the parliamentarians to make laws while the court can only interpret the constitution.

The federal minister said that when cases were heard by conscientious judges PTI faced defeat.

“Let the country its operate peacefully…if the country is to be run then the parliament is supreme,” he asserted.
www.geo.tv

Elections will not be held if govt is pushed out of power: Saad Rafique

If PTI wants election then it will not happen amid political instability, says federal minister
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Turning down speculations, coalition govt decides to complete tenure
Replies
2
Views
133
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Atta Tarar claims to have numbers for winning Punjab CM election again
Replies
14
Views
303
Mahmood-ur-Rehman
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Toshakhana reference against Imran sent to NA speaker
Replies
11
Views
241
jamesisi
J
Norwegian
Hamza's election as Punjab CM: LHC wonders if SC's 63-A ruling could apply in 'present circumstances'
Replies
1
Views
311
SEOminati
SEOminati
muhammadhafeezmalik
PTI govt’s decision of voting right to expats not in line with SC ruling: IHC
2
Replies
18
Views
422
sohail.ishaque
sohail.ishaque

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom