Elections every five years a tragedy: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said no nation could move forward without long-term planning and it was tragic that governments in Pakistan could not make long-term planning due to the general election every five years.

Addressing a function here in connection with documentary-drama (Paani ke Pankh), he termed the 10 years of PPP and PML-N governments from 2008 through 2018 the decade of darkness, marred by massive corruption, political expediency and inefficiency.

“When criminals become country heads, then no country can develop. So, one has to have faith in oneself. There are talented Pakistanis in every field outside Pakistan. The country’s system has to be fixed,” he said.

“It takes a little time; people should not worry that the change has not come yet. It takes time to change the mindset. It’s tragic that in our country elections are held every five years due to which we do not have a long-term plan,” he continued.
He said dams were built with a long-term plan and cited China as a country that is becoming the world's fastest growing economic power and superpower because of long-term planning.

“When we visited China, they told us what they were going to do in the next 10 to 20 years. No nation can move forward unless it has a long-term plan and thinks ahead. Unfortunately, we have a period of five years. We try to accomplish everything in five years, spend billions of rupees on advertisements and then fight elections on it,” he pointed out.

Imran believed that this handicap had done a lot of damage to Pakistan. “We have made decisions in a short period of time due to which we generate the most expensive electricity in the entire subcontinent. Whether we buy electricity or not, the agreements are such that in 2013 we had to pay Rs180 billion a month to the power producers as compulsory payment. When our government came, it was Rs500 billion,” he noted.

Thank you for posting and yes he is absolutely right about everything. A country cannot progress with just short term goals in punjabi we say "dung tapao". That was our policy between 2008 to 2018.
Ironically I had been present in a high-level meeting held in Islamabad between 2013 to 2014 and I am quoting you the exact words from the great visionary leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif "hum nay bus plant laganaye hain jaldi sai jaldi, kemat ka farak nahi parta bus hum nay dekhana hai kay hum nay wada pura ker diya" some of the foreigners and other sane minds from the private sector could not understand this mindset so came another statement "inn 5 saal mai bus lagayen gaye, agli hakomat ayee tou dekhayen gaye keemat ka warna jiski ayee gee uska masla hai" followed by an evil laughter and grin :D
 
He is absolutely right. Election based policies have destroyed this country. Not to mention just the long term consequences of these policies but also the corruption as electables need to recover their investment with interest to prepare for an another cycle of loot and plunder.

It is quiet evident from the macroeconomic condition in 2018, there is a reason why every time Plmn term ends country is at the brink of default. Look what they did from 2013-18, install projects which have no financial merit, install power plants without economic feasibility, expand imports and subsidize dollar to increase consumption to inflate GDP, take over state bank and print money and to balance it off flood the market with cheap goods to control inflation. All short term election based policies. They get ample opportunities to get commission, corruption while leaving the country for others to fix. This time there was an alternate otherwise there was a guaranteed martial law.

This system has failed and is held hostage to dynasties, PTI is just holding it afloat otherwise there was a reckoning and a powerful administrative setup on cards to replace this system.

There is a reason why all vocal anti Pakistan forces (dissent is the new term they coined to veil their treason) and foreign countries who want to keep Pakistan limping come in support to these parties.
 
Thank you for posting and yes he is absolutely right about everything. A country cannot progress with just short term goals in punjabi we say "dung tapao". That was our policy between 2008 to 2018.
Ironically I had been present in a high-level meeting held in Islamabad between 2013 to 2014 and I am quoting you the exact words from the great visionary leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif "hum nay bus plant laganaye hain jaldi sai jaldi, kemat ka farak nahi parta bus hum nay dekhana hai kay hum nay wada pura ker diya" some of the foreigners and other sane minds from the private sector could not understand this mindset so came another statement "inn 5 saal mai bus lagayen gaye, agli hakomat ayee tou dekhayen gaye keemat ka warna jiski ayee gee uska masla hai" followed by an evil laughter and grin :D
Remember PMLN was crying for Charter of Finance, even after elections in his first speech Shehbaz Sharif proposed this and Imran Khan countered this which red face "I WILL NOT GIVE AN NRO". Which long term planning are you referring?? PMLN presented vision-2010 in 1999 and presented another Vision-2025 in 2015, Imran Khan and opposition termed it Khilafat and Bari, no suport was lend by Imran Khan that time.

Now he just want another term and no planning is envisaged.
 
Jab establishment biwi raazi, to kya karega qazi?
It's a tacit confession that voters don't decide who governs the country.
 
7 Year term is ideal, this brings capacity of implementation of 5 year economic plans...but then again..we do not have nor can ever made a legislative assembly...
 
Remember PMLN was crying for Charter of Finance, even after elections in his first speech Shehbaz Sharif proposed this and Imran Khan countered this which red face "I WILL NOT GIVE AN NRO". Which long term planning are you referring?? PMLN presented vision-2010 in 1999 and presented another Vision-2025 in 2015, Imran Khan and opposition termed it Khilafat and Bari, no suport was lend by Imran Khan that time.
What you are referring as "crying" is actually called playing the gallery. On a televised speech you talk about unconditional talks behind closed doors you say "lets forgive, forget and move on". Nations do not rise if the corrupt are not held accountable so forgiving and forgetting means supporting what the nooni-toons did.

Which long term planning are you referring??
In 2013 when PML-N came into power, the biggest issues was electricity. So the main focus was to get extremely expensive production units being run on gas and furnace oil despite we are not an oil/gas producing nation. They were clearly told this will upset the energy mix and the cost of electricity for both industry and consumer will go up.

A direct question was asked "What good it will bring considering for business it will increase the cost of production hence competitiveness in the International market" and "Way high tariff for the private residential consumers" and the visionary leaders answer I already mentioned in the previous post.

Instead if we had focused on clean energy, there were no photo-ops opportunities in short-term but in long term the energy mix would have improved, cost per unit would have been very less, good environmental impact, low price of production for exporters and easy on pocket for the consumers but of course all they wanted was short-term goals so that as soon as possible they can have ground breaking ceremonies, put up big newspaper ads that they have done wonders for the country. This is the short-term thinking for personal political agendas.

Just to put more things in perspective, review the following charts to have a better understanding. A rich country like Germany relies on renewables and clean energy sources yet a poor country like Pakistan choose to go the most expensive way despite being offered a complete renewable solution but not selecting as it was not "achieving personal short-term benefits"

fig1-installed-net-power-generation-capacity-germany-2002-2020.png
fig2a-gross-power-production-germany-1990-2020-source.png


And this is the energy mix for Pakistan, can you see the short term mindset between 2014 to 2018?

Screenshot 2021-01-29 at 12.55.20 PM.png

Good to know how it works in India.
 
When others were in government he did everything he possibly could to topple them even before 5 years. Apna waqt aaya toh even 5 years not enough? :hitwall:

As for the past 10 years - I blame him and the army as much as I blame PPP and N! PPP term was riddled with phadday with the Army, and during N term - there was Mullah Canada, IK civil disobedience / disco jalsas, constant interference from SC, and the army. Or did you all forget?

IK/PTI have no such issues. They have not had even 10% the opposition that past governments faced. They have full support of Army and SC. SO STOP MAKING EXCUSES! PERFORM and you may just get your 10 years!!!
 
What you are referring as "crying" is actually called playing the gallery. On a televised speech you talk about unconditional talks behind closed doors you say "lets forgive, forget and move on". Nations do not rise if the corrupt are not held accountable so forgiving and forgetting means supporting what the nooni-toons did.


In 2013 when PML-N came into power, the biggest issues was electricity. So the main focus was to get extremely expensive production units being run on gas and furnace oil despite we are not an oil/gas producing nation. They were clearly told this will upset the energy mix and the cost of electricity for both industry and consumer will go up.

A direct question was asked "What good it will bring considering for business it will increase the cost of production hence competitiveness in the International market" and "Way high tariff for the private residential consumers" and the visionary leaders answer I already mentioned in the previous post.

Instead if we had focused on clean energy, there were no photo-ops opportunities in short-term but in long term the energy mix would have improved, cost per unit would have been very less, good environmental impact, low price of production for exporters and easy on pocket for the consumers but of course all they wanted was short-term goals so that as soon as possible they can have ground breaking ceremonies, put up big newspaper ads that they have done wonders for the country. This is the short-term thinking for personal political agendas.


Good to know how it works in India.
PMLN completed Terbela-IV and Neelum Jhelum, funds were arranged for Terbela-V, Karot Hydropower Project and Azad Pattan Hydropower Project beside Wind, solar and nuclear power plants.

Expensive FO or diesel based power projects were discouraged, and cheap fuel like coal and gas based plants were installed.
 
When others were in government he did everything he possibly could to topple them even before 5 years. Apna waqt aaya toh even 5 years not enough? :hitwall:

As for the past 10 years - I blame him and the army as much as I blame PPP and N! PPP term was riddled with phadday with the Army, and during N term - there was Mullah Canada, IK civil disobedience / disco jalsas, constant interference from SC, and the army. Or did you all forget?

IK/PTI have no such issues. They have not had even 10% the opposition that past governments faced. They have full support of Army and SC. SO STOP MAKING EXCUSES! PERFORM and you may just get your 10 years!!!
Yeah dawn leaks and panama leaks was due to PTi and Imran khan.
 
PMLN completed Terbela-IV and Neelum Jhelum, funds were arranged for Terbela-V, Karot Hydropower Project and Azad Pattan Hydropower Project beside Wind, solar and nuclear power plants.

Expensive FO or diesel based power projects were discouraged, and cheap fuel like coal and gas based plants were installed.
It will be beneficial if you can provide the efficiency stats of the "Coal & Gas" based units. At the moment we are not talking about the environmental impact and the costs associated with it. Kindly provide tangible evidence to your claims.
 
His speech is available on youtube - People not suffering from stunted growth can watch and figure out what he said themselves instead of relying on article written by Lafaias
 
PMLN completed Terbela-IV and Neelum Jhelum, funds were arranged for Terbela-V, Karot Hydropower Project and Azad Pattan Hydropower Project beside Wind, solar and nuclear power plants.

Expensive FO or diesel based power projects were discouraged, and cheap fuel like coal and gas based plants were installed.
The only thing they worked on is tarbella 4 under world bank, that too has a long story, that is something they did right. Neelam Jehlum is the most expensive hydro power project in Pakistan with tariff in double digits in cents. So is Karot.

Azad Pattan and Kohala both were negotiated brilliantly under current government, both have upto 33% cheaper tariff. So is Mohmand, Dasu and Diamer Basha dam are not IPP and are he cheapest.

Azad Pattan Hydropower Project, Azad Jammu Kashmir, Pakistan

The Azad Pattan hydropower project is a 700MW hydroelectricity facility being developed on the Jhelum River in Pakistan occupied Azad Jammu Kashmir.
www.nsenergybusiness.com www.nsenergybusiness.com
It will be beneficial if you can provide the efficiency stats of the "Coal & Gas" based units. At the moment we are not talking about the environmental impact and the costs associated with it. Kindly provide tangible evidence to your claims.
They are so dumb as to quote the production per unit cost of both RLNG and imported coal plants but not the actual tariff in cents which is what the actual cost is to the government. This is how they fool the common man with the mantra 'cheapest'. How much ROI is guaranteed, how much is the capacity payment, how much is the interest payment on these state backed commercial loans these Chinese investors took.
 
Hahhahah :p

Ofcourse he is PM, he would want his term to end when he dies.
If he has to take all the hard decisions to rewrite the ills than he deserves a second term. Otherwise it is very easy for him to lay a bigger trap for any incoming government at the expense of the country and increase his political capital. Trust me it is very to do.

The question I have is why should someone spend his political capital to take the hard necessary steps if all of his doings are going to be undone again and Pakistan will be in the same pathetic begging state it was in 2018. People do not understand the consequences of situation Pakistan was in 2018.
 
