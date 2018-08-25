Elections every five years a tragedy: PM Imran Khan

muhammadhafeezmalik said: Vision-2025 in 2015, Imran Khan and opposition termed it Khilafat and Bari, no suport was lend by Imran Khan that time. Remember PMLN was crying for Charter of Finance, even after elections in his first speech Shehbaz Sharif proposed this and Imran Khan countered this which red face "I WILL NOT GIVE AN NRO". Which long term planning are you referring?? PMLN presented vision-2010 in 1999 and presented anotherin 2015, Imran Khan and opposition termed it Khilafat and Bari, no suport was lend by Imran Khan that time. Click to expand...

muhammadhafeezmalik said: Which long term planning are you referring?? Click to expand...

Cheepek said: Jab establishment biwi raazi, to kya karega qazi?

It's a tacit confession that voters don't decide who governs the country. Click to expand...

What you are referring as "crying" is actually called playing the gallery. On a televised speech you talk about unconditional talks behind closed doors you say "lets forgive, forget and move on". Nations do not rise if the corrupt are not held accountable so forgiving and forgetting means supporting what the nooni-toons did.In 2013 when PML-N came into power, the biggest issues was electricity. So the main focus was to get extremely expensive production units being run on gas and furnace oil despite we are not an oil/gas producing nation. They were clearly told this will upset the energy mix and the cost of electricity for both industry and consumer will go up.A direct question was asked "What good it will bring considering for business it will increase the cost of production hence competitiveness in the International market" and "Way high tariff for the private residential consumers" and the visionary leaders answer I already mentioned in the previous post.Instead if we had focused on clean energy, there were no photo-ops opportunities in short-term but in long term the energy mix would have improved, cost per unit would have been very less, good environmental impact, low price of production for exporters and easy on pocket for the consumers but of course all they wanted was short-term goals so that as soon as possible they can have ground breaking ceremonies, put up big newspaper ads that they have done wonders for the country. This is the short-term thinking for personal political agendas.Just to put more things in perspective, review the following charts to have a better understanding. A rich country like Germany relies on renewables and clean energy sources yet a poor country like Pakistan choose to go the most expensive way despite being offered a complete renewable solution but not selecting as it was not "achieving personal short-term benefits"Good to know how it works in India.