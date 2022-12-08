Elections Are Coming!!??

SIPRA said: You, if I am not wrong, seem to be young man. Think of a person like me, who is 64 years old; through what times, we have passed. Click to expand...

Well, sir ji, you must have seen some good days. Hum ne to yahi nawaz sharif dekha he.Aik dedh saal acha naseeb hua. Things were starting to look up. I am talking about late 2018 to late 2019 then things started looking bleak again. and here we are again. and we almost lost IK.Bas nhi chalta otherwise badna kahe "fck it" and leaves the godforsaken place. Very little light at the end of the tunnel. Assuming IK makes a comeback, whatever popularity he enjoys will be spent fixing the economy once again, like is 2018 but much worse.