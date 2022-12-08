What's new

Elections Are Coming!!??

Good, if true. Source is hardly credible.
sir ji, itnay zakham khaye hn ke ab yaqeen karne ko dil nhi karta
1670514212459.png


I am hardly an expert. But it seems the biggest or perhaps only hurdle in holding elections is the face saving PDM needs, so the best way is to decide things with IK, get him on board in order to get IMF program back on track, gtfo out of the assemblies, Everybody starts campaigning and lets the caretakers take the heat due the IMF requirements.
 
You, if I am not wrong, seem to be young man. Think of a person like me, who is 64 years old; through what times, we have passed.
Well, sir ji, you must have seen some good days. Hum ne to yahi nawaz sharif dekha he.
Aik dedh saal acha naseeb hua. Things were starting to look up. I am talking about late 2018 to late 2019 then things started looking bleak again. and here we are again. and we almost lost IK.

Bas nhi chalta otherwise badna kahe "fck it" and leaves the godforsaken place. Very little light at the end of the tunnel. Assuming IK makes a comeback, whatever popularity he enjoys will be spent fixing the economy once again, like is 2018 but much worse.
 
[SSG]Q266

[SSG]Q266

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
790
0
1,103
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I hope this is true.

Inshallah.

Getting khan onboard during a default is to best thing that can happen, as he can rebuild the country from the best starting point- one that is free from the fuckery of the sharifs
 

