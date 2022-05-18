Election rigging next on agenda to keep IK out of power

So a media narrative is being laid down in which according to one Mr.Najam sethi, next election will be completely "fair" under a controlled technocratic setup in which PML-N will be in position get twice the seats than PTI (doesn't matter if in reality the ground support for PML-N is not even 20% to that of PTI). He also said that if IK does not accept the results then technocratic setup will be continued by force, but IK will not be allowed to come in power with majority.PML:80+PTI:40+Even PPP will be having more than PTI. 50+It's clear that IK has successfully dragged the entire system towards elections, but his real challenge will be to stop the system from carrying out election rigging of this scale where his 2/3 majority is reduced to a mere joke of 40 seats. IK needs to continue his pressure until the government snatched from him is returned to him.