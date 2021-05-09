Election results 2021: PM calls devolution summit after SNP victory

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited the leaders of the devolved nations to a summit on how "Team UK" can recover from the pandemic.

The SNP's Nicola Sturgeon said there could be "no democratic justification" for blocking an independence vote.

But Mr Johnson said talk of "ripping our country apart" would be "irresponsible and reckless".

Writing in Saturday's Daily Telegraph earlier on Saturday, Mr Johnson said "talking about ripping our country apart" with an independence referendum at a time when people wanted to recover from the coronavirus crisis would be "irresponsible and reckless".

'Reset relationships'