Election Results 2021 Highlights: TMC Sweeps Bengal, BJP Retains Assam; Vijayan Leads LDF To Historic Victory
Election Results 2021: Mamata Banerjee's TMC registered lanslide victory in Bengal by winning over 200 seats. The LDF led by Pinarayi Vijayan is way ahead of majority mark, trends suggest.
Updated: May 2, 2021 9:10 PM IST
Election Results LIVE: TMC leading on 176 seats, BJP is ahead in Assam. LDF ahead in Kerala.
New Delhi: After neck and neck fighting in the initial hours of counting, Mamata Banerjee rode the BJP challenge to take her Trinamool Congress to triumph for a third consecutive term in West Bengal while the BJP stormed to power in Assam. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF created history by becoming the first political front in Kerala to retain power in 140-member Assembly. However, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry voted against the incumbents AIADMK prepared to cede space to the opposition DMK-led alliance in the former and the AINRC-led NDA headed toward power in the latter. Addressing a presser after her landslide win, TMC supremo Mamata said, “We are grateful to the people for this landslide victory. I have to start working for COVID19 immediately. The swearing-in will be a low-key event because of the prevailing COVID19 situation.” Also Read - Assembly Election 2021 Results: How To Check Results of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Polls on ECI Website And App | Step-by-Step Guide Here
Banerjee conceded defeat to Adhikari, who proved to be a tough competitor and could well emerge one of the party’s most powerful leaders. “I respect the verdict of people of Nandigram, but have got landslide victory in Bengal”, Banerjee said adding that she would move court against the ‘mischief’ in Nandigram.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated West Bengal and Kerala CMs Mamata and Vijayan. Modi also congratulated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Chief M.K. Stalin. In a series of tweets, Modi thanked the voters for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
“Congratulations to Mamata Didi for Trinamool Congress’s win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal government to fulfil people’s aspirations and to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic,” Modi tweeted.
In another tweet, the Prime Minister said, “I would like to thank my sisters and brothers of West Bengal who have blessed our party. From a negligible presence earlier, BJP’s presence has significantly increased. BJP will keep serving the people. I applaud each and every Karyakarta (party worker) for their spirited effort in the polls.”
Congratulating Pinarayi Vijayan, Modi tweeted,”I would like to congratulate Pinarayi Vijayan and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for winning the Kerala Assembly elections. We will continue working together on a wide range of subjects and to ensure India mitigates the Covid-19 global pandemic.”
Thanking the people of Kerala, Modi said, “Gratitude to the people of Kerala who supported our party during these elections. I appreciate the efforts of our industrious party karyakartas, who will continue serving the people of the state and strengthen the party at the grassroots level.”
Congratulating Stalin for the DMK’s victory in Tamil Nadu, Modi tweeted, “Congratulations to M K Stalin and the DMK for the victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. We will work together for enhancing national progress, fulfilling regional aspirations and defeating the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Thanking the people of Tamil Nadu, Modi said, “I would like to thank the people of Tamil Nadu who supported the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). I assure the people of Tamil Nadu that we will keep working towards the state’s welfare and to further popularise the glorious Tamil culture. I applaud our karyakartas for their hard work.”
