Only hours before the polling will start all across Pakistan , thousands of candidates are contesting these polls, the unofficial unconfirmed results from most part of the country would be available to us within few years post polling.



Several surveys have floated , social media and news channel have made different predictions, I would like all of you to give your final prediction few hours before the poll starts.



My analysis: ( NA seats)



PTI 110

PML 58

PPP 45

GDA 15

PSP 8

MQM 4

BAP 10

MMA 15

