Election, Martial law, Technocrat Imported Government, or a Bloody Revolution?

asalaam'o'Aliekum,



Pakistan has practically experienced all forms of governments in the last 75 years. However, none of them were able to give a direction to the country. But the history is full of controversies, political sabotage and assinations.



In your opinion, How will Pakistan come out of the current political crisis and why?



I am not sure of the current ground realities but from what i can hear IK is leading by a far margin.



So please state your reason as to why you are picking one of the options.



I highly appreciate you to include any relevant research articles or op-eds to support your claim.





Many thanks.