Election, Martial law, Technocrat Imported Government, or a Bloody Revolution?

What will be the outcome of Pakistan's current political crisis?

  • Free & Fair Elections within 90 Days

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Martial Law

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • CIA Sponsored Technocrat Government

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Bloody Revolution

    Votes: 1 50.0%
  • Total voters
    2
asalaam'o'Aliekum,

Pakistan has practically experienced all forms of governments in the last 75 years. However, none of them were able to give a direction to the country. But the history is full of controversies, political sabotage and assinations.

In your opinion, How will Pakistan come out of the current political crisis and why?

I am not sure of the current ground realities but from what i can hear IK is leading by a far margin.

So please state your reason as to why you are picking one of the options.

I highly appreciate you to include any relevant research articles or op-eds to support your claim.


Many thanks.
 
I am going with:

E: None of the above.

There will be elections and then a new façade will be put into place.
 

