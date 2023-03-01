Election in 90 days: Supreme Court order

Forget the order, I am more interested what do the 2 dissenting judges think and why the heck did they dissent.



The law is crystal clear that elections to be held in 90 days. Did they say that they can be postponed? Or did they dissent on the maintainability of the suo motu? Both are different reasons.



Finally, I still don't think things will progress now.



ECP will say we wrote to XYZ, MoD, Finance, Ministry of Law etc, but no one is cooperating with us so what we can do. Or the CEC will resign or something. But in that case I think the second in command or acting chief can give a date or the election commission board.



But yeah, still a looooong way to go before elections will actually be held.



Also still some ambiguity, did the SC say that the ECP has to give a date or is it governor?



One more thing that has become crystal clear since the last year, our constitution has way too many loopholes. In the constitution, it is said governor and ECP will give date, while in election act it is said that the president can give the date.



Same is the case with some clauses which came to the fore during the NCM and Punjab assembly fiasco.



Ya to constituent assembly was negligent in it's duties, ya to phir they did not anticipate the sheer amount of beghairty our political leaders are displaying at the moment.