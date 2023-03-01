What's new

Election in 90 days: Supreme Court order

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

May 10, 2021
IMG_20230301_112210.jpg
 
Jango

Jango

Forget the order, I am more interested what do the 2 dissenting judges think and why the heck did they dissent.

The law is crystal clear that elections to be held in 90 days. Did they say that they can be postponed? Or did they dissent on the maintainability of the suo motu? Both are different reasons.

Finally, I still don't think things will progress now.

ECP will say we wrote to XYZ, MoD, Finance, Ministry of Law etc, but no one is cooperating with us so what we can do. Or the CEC will resign or something. But in that case I think the second in command or acting chief can give a date or the election commission board.

But yeah, still a looooong way to go before elections will actually be held.

Also still some ambiguity, did the SC say that the ECP has to give a date or is it governor?

One more thing that has become crystal clear since the last year, our constitution has way too many loopholes. In the constitution, it is said governor and ECP will give date, while in election act it is said that the president can give the date.

Same is the case with some clauses which came to the fore during the NCM and Punjab assembly fiasco.

Ya to constituent assembly was negligent in it's duties, ya to phir they did not anticipate the sheer amount of beghairty our political leaders are displaying at the moment.
 
Haha...so the SC says that if the governor or ECP do not give a date, the president can give a date.

Loooooooooooooooool
 
Jango said:
. Did they say that they can be postponed? Or did they dissent on the maintainability of the suo motu? Both are different reasons.
They have the 2nd opinion

Jango said:
ECP will say we wrote to XYZ, MoD, Finance, Ministry of Law etc, but no one is cooperating with us so what we can do. Or the CEC will resign or something. But in that case I think the second in command or acting chief can give a date or the election commission board.
Article 190 is clear on that

Jango said:
Also still some ambiguity, did the SC say that the ECP has to give a date or is it governor?
President will give date in Punjab after consulting ECP and ECP can't say no as it is SC order.


Governor will give date in KPK and if he failed to do that then president will give the date consulting ECP
 
Aitzaz Ahsan said something very meaningful.

That in such a landmark case, it is unfortunate that the verdict is divided. Now the opposition parties can say that only with a majority of 1 we are holding elections.

Even though the division is not on the point that elections should not be held within 90 days. The divison is due to a point of procedure on suo motu, but that was totally secondary. Jab election nhn ho rahay to if the SC does not take notice then who does?

The dissenting judges should have used some common sense here.
 
Jango said:
The dissenting judges should have used some common sense here
Should have distanced themselves from bench like other 4

Jango said:
ECP will say we wrote to XYZ, MoD, Finance, Ministry of Law etc, but no one is cooperating with us so what we can do. Or the CEC will resign or something. But in that case I think the second in command or acting chief can give a date or the election commission board.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1630820075690237952
 
But but but.. establushmint and bajwa baqiat wanted to delay Imran khan from coming back....didn't want elections...:whistle:

Where is all the ronduu Tolla now?
 
Acetic Acid said:
Should have distanced themselves from bench like other 4


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1630820075690237952
Phir to har kisi par contempt lag jaye gi. From the MoD to MoF to MoL&J.

Itni asani say yeh nhn mannay walay.

-blitzkrieg- said:
But but but.. establushmint and bajwa baqiat wanted to delay Imran khan from coming back....
Aitzaz Ahsan today fired so many broadsides at the estab, that this decision is a bomb in the tracks of the establishment's plans to not have elections.
 
-blitzkrieg- said:
But but but.. establushmint and bajwa baqiat wanted to delay Imran khan from coming back....
Didn't they?

If Supreme court have to intervene to remind everyone of their constitutional duties for election then it's clear someone was stopping them for 1 month since dissolution of assemblies.
Finance ministry said we have no money
Military and interior ministry said we can't provide security

Governers should have given the dates and ECP should have given the schedules by now and campaigns should have been started

Areesh said:
Maryam Nawaz k pagal honai ka waqt ho gaya hai

@muhammadhafeezmalik ki salary bhi katai gi
Maryam nawaz to campaign for Pak army in elections
PTI's 12th player
 
Jango said:
Phir to har kisi par contempt lag jaye gi. From the MoD to MoF to MoL&J.

Itni asani say yeh nhn mannay walay.



Aitzaz Ahsan today fired so many broadsides at the estab, that this decision is a bomb in the tracks of the establishment's plans to not have elections.
I doubt aitezaz would now teach establushmint law.. sitting judges are masters at using nazria e zaroorat if they want to.... the whole perception built around delay of elections was faulty and exaggerated to begin with .
..
 

