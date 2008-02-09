What's new

Election Focus  PML-N IIL: Now goods and bads of Sharifs

By Amir Mateen

THE first impression that one gets after seeing Nawaz Sharif is that he is not a man in a hurry. He is at ease with himself, somebody who has gained weight, physically and politically, not to mention a full head of hair.

He seems to have realised that he is once again in the power game. It may take longer than he would like, but surely, sooner or later, he will get another chance to make it to that place up on the hill from where he was sacked unceremoniously over eight years ago.

He struggled back from a position where merely coming back to Pakistan was an achievement. Since then he is definitely going from strength to strength. Even his worst in the coming election may not be so bad. His aides are confident that the PML-N would be the biggest party in the National Assembly after the PPP by winning at least 70 seats.

Nawaz Sharif seems to have reconciled himself to not being anointed king this time. But he surely has a chance to become the king-maker.

And who knows if his stars continue to be as blessed as they are, a time may come when he decides the premiership for a possible national government.

The good thing is that he is focused on issues. He is taking a clear stance on the reinstatement of judges, unlike the PPPs dilly-dallying on the issue.

In a recent meeting with Nawaz Sharif at his residence in Lahore it was obvious that he realises the political potential of the judges issue. It has a popular appeal and also endears him to the legal community. Even those lawyers who are PPP members acknowledge Mr Sharifs categorical support.

He also seemed aware of the new media, the new judiciary and the new (civil society). Thats why among the first things that he did after his return was to call on Justice Ramday. The message that we got in Ittefaq Lane was: who knows this might lead to the new army that the new chief is promising us in the new environment. Let, as they say, old be sold.

He wants to strengthen the public perception that he is, ironically Bhutto-like  a defiant and anti-status quo politician. He realises that he became a politician the day he defied the good old Ghulam Ishaq Khan by refusing to take his dictation.

We want to play it like a test match, one of his confidantes shared his views during a recent visit to Lahore. We know we are here to stay so thats why we are done with old style of power play. We are seeking permanence in politics that only issues-based politics can bring.

Contradiction comes when people try to mix liberal politics with righteous leanings. In fact, one of the PML-Ns bads is the fears about its leaning too much to the right. This can be disastrous, considering the growing Talibanisation in the country.

The party has in its fold people with dubious credentials. For instance, one of the speech writers is almost a modern-day version of Nasim Hijazi. He was actually given an honorary sash (dastarbandi) in Akora Khattaks famous madressah, which has provided the biggest number of mujahideen. We came across another gentleman during our meeting with the Sharif brothers who was proud of having served in the Afghan jihad. He was bragging, naively I would say, the mujahids still come to me from Wana (Waziristan). Perhaps, the presence of Pervaiz Rashid and a liberalised Shahbaz Sharif may balance things out for such elements.

Some estimates suggest that the PML-N may win anywhere between 45 and 55 National Assembly seats, most of them from Punjab. Although Nawaz Sharif has a national appeal, Benazirs assassination has affected his partys national character. It will be lucky to get even a single seat in Sindh, while the labyrinthine politics of Balochistan and the NWFP is not likely to fetch them more than five seats.

The battleground remains the Punjab, where they are fighting for their share of the electoral pie in a triangular contest with the PPP and the PML-Q. Surprisingly, PML-N seems well placed in the south of Punjab, traditionally a PPP stronghold from where most of the Patriot turncoats emerged in the last elections.

They have a fair chance of winning, according to analysts, 15 out of the 53 seats in the Saraiki heartland. Among the winnable candidates, Sanaullah Mastikhel and Akhtar Kanju have joined the party after leaving PML-Q. Other strong candidates include Afzal Dhandla, Tahir Sultan, Asad Gilani, Mohammad Khan Daha, Saifuddin Khosa.

The surprises may be in the battle between Saud Majid and Pervaiz Elahi in Bahawalpur and between Hafiz Abdul Karim and Farooq Leghari in D. G. Khan.But PML-Ns strong point remains the Punjab cities, where chances of rigging are less. In Lahore alone, Nawaz Sharif expects to win a minimum of 10 seats. The losers might include Hamayun Akhtar.

But the real battle is for the chief ministership of Punjab, which may be the most important seat after the premiership.

No wonder Shahbaz tries to confine himself to Punjab. In our meeting in Lahore he was overly conscious in not allowing any confusion about the question of leadership.

Nawaz Sharif is my leader, thats about it. It might suit him in the end as the real battle for the PML-N is for Punjab, where they have better prospects than in Islamabad.

The fact is that PML (N) could have performed better if it had accepted all the turncoats back. So far, the policy is that they will take back only those who did not go overboard against the party. Nawaz Sharif has been extra generous on many counts.

Another bad thing is that Mian Saheb has started relenting on the loyalty issue.

The argument is that if you can relent on one issue, the chain might extend to others too.

It started with Saeed Mehdi. In Nawaz Sharifs recent press conference in Islamabad Mr Mehdi was again giving an impression that he was principal secretary, a post that he held till that fateful day of Oct 12, 1999. It was surprising for me because I had had the opportunity to be a silent participant in a dinner meeting where Saeed was trying to convince a known crony of the president that he had no involvement in the Oct 12 incident.

This was the time when an old friend in the bureaucracy had got him rescued and he was exploring his future in the new regime. The gist of his argument was that he had tried to stop Nawaz Sharif on everything that he did wrong. The good things, of course, like the appointment of Gen Musharraf as COAS, were done on his great advice.

Saeed is just the first among a long line of deserters that may be accepted. Zafarullah Jamali, whose vitriolic statements against the brothers are part of the official record, stands almost accepted. In the given trend, the next might be (horror of horrors) Saifur Rehman, then may be Mushahid Hussain, with the beeline ending at Sheikh Rashid.

If that be the case, one might say, why not accept Pervaiz Elahi.

Election Focus  PML-N IIL: Now goods and bads of Sharifs -DAWN - Top Stories; February 09, 2008
 
Neither Bainazir or Sharif stood a chance to return until western pressure to oust Musharraf posing him as a dictator.
We all know how BB and Sharif begged US for their support, where BB simply out classed Sharif in the quest.
US abondoning Sharif does not mke him respectful in my eyes, at least.
In short this guy had his moments to prove him self now I will never agree to allow him experimenting any more with Pakistan.
I donot expect sanity from this guy.
Latest joke:
Nawaz declares elections as final battle between dictatorship and democracy
Neither Musharaff is heading Army and neither is he contesting any elections. I assume, election results have nothing to do with Musharraf!
 
Hi,

PML Q is doing a poor job of showing the negatives of Nawaz. The worst of them was when he put a freeze on dollar accounts in pakistan after the nuclear explosion. Completely destroyed pakistan's economy---india on the other hand had a choice but trusted indians living abroad---they sent in $15 to $25 billion dollars to india.

Pakistanis could have sent in about $5 to $15 billion dollars if there were no freeze on accounts---the freeze resulted in an economic disaster. This was the worst decision by Nawaz for pakistan.
 
I fully agree. That was one Bad *** political and economic move. the fact is the Shareefs seriously underestimated the affiliation of the overseas pakistanis with their homeland. infact i considered it an insult at that time.
the other problem was not to have reined in the chaudhries of Gujrat. He should have hung them by their balls for their involvement in the Loan fiasco. It may have allienated them in the short term, (no problems as they are turncoats in any case) but would have given him a stature that would have been unparalleled in Pak History after the independance leaders. However, Nawaz had his brain clouded by all the paya that he used to consume. I think if he wants to do himself any favours, and you have to give him credit for sticking to his word on the judiciary issue, he should not give tickets to anyone who has not been loyal to him during these last ten yrs. Sure he might loose in the short term, but in the long term, he may succeed in building a party that has a reputation of fighting over issues rather than personalities. Thirdly, he should separate the party executive from the actual working party, ie install himself as the party caretaker, and appoint a prime ministerial candidate if and when he wins an election.this way he will sort out the party and keep it on the right track, while his candidates will be loyal; and do a good job.
I hope someone can sort this mess out !!!
Araz
 
'Nawaz failed politician'

Staff Reporter

LAHORE-Senior PML(Q) leaders Muhammad Ali Durrani and Senator Kamil Ali Agha issued a 22-point fact sheet or white paper about the alleged malpractices of Nawaz Sharif.
The white paper, issued during a Press conference here on Tuesday at the Muslim League House, termed the two tenures of PML-N Quaid as Prime Minister and one as Chief Minister as an era filled with corrupt practices, plunder of the national exchequer and gross misconduct, depicting Nawaz as a failed and corrupt politician.
The white paper has been issued a week before the Feb 18 elections in which both PML (Q) and PML (N) are face to face as rival parties.
Durrani alleged that the former Prime Minister also hatched a conspiracy to kill the then Army Chief on October 12, 1999 while Nawaz Sharif also made an attempt to divide the institutions of Pakistan Army.
He said that PML-N Chief looted the poor Pakistanis in the name of Qarz utaro Mulk Sanwaro Campaign while he also seized the Foreign Currency Accounts and deprived the Pakistani expatriates of their hard-earned capital.
When the courts awarded him sentences for his crimes, the Sharifs made an underhand deal with the help of a friendly country and left his country, his party, followers, sympathisers and even comrades in the lurch, he said.
Senator Durrani asked Nawaz Sharif to explain his position on the points raised by him in the white paper.
He asserted that Mian Nawaz Sharif, during his tenure as Chief Minister Punjab from 1988-90, deprived the provincial departments of Rs 15.35 billion.
He said that the Auditor General report released in the year 1988 said that Mian Nawaz Sharif, misusing his authority as the then Chief Minister Punjab, issued directives which resulted into direct malpractices of Rs 35 billion.
The report said that the Chief Minister Secretariat had become a hub of corrupt practices and Nawaz Sharif wasted the public money like an Emperor that resulted in huge fiscal deficit of the province.
The Auditor General Report released in the year 1986 said that the then Chief Minister Nawaz Sharif had used Rs 120 crore for malpractices in only one year. It further said that Nawaz Sharif allotted 3,000 precious LDA plots among his favourites due to which the provincial assets suffered loss of billions of rupees.
Nawaz Sharif ordered the CBR to issue several SROs due to which he got Rs 40 crore.
He was the lead character of the cooperative and financial institutions scam, which deprived the retired employees, orphans, widows, and poor of their total assets amounting to Rs 17 billion. Nawaz Sharif released Rs 1.2 million from his discretionary grant in the year 1985-86 while Rs. 18950,000 were released in 1986-87, Rs. 18990,000 were used in 1987-88 while another Rs. 18870,000 were distributed among his cronies, it added.
The white paper said that Nawaz Sharif as the then Prime Minister in year 1990 obtained Rs 3 billion loan from banks through his influence against inadequate guarantees.
Furthermore, Rs 30 billion were spent in the name of Tameer-e-Watan Programme in two phases while only 10 to 15 per cent was actually spent on the programme while his friends were benefitted by the rest of the funds.
Later, the white paper added, the World Bank and Asian Development Bank unearthed this scam.
On January 7, 1991, the French govt provided $138 million grant for development of Communication, Energy and Health sectors. Out of the grant,$ 25 million were obtained by the then Prime Minister and his coterie as commission.
Nawaz Sharif, in the name of privatisation, handed over a State-owned bank on throwaway prices against Rs 888.8 million to a bidder who was at number 3 in the list, it added.
Nawaz Sharif received commission in millions of rupees. Besides, Allied Bank of Pakistan was also privatised and the then Prime Minister got kick back in the deal, alleged Senator Durrani.
He said on January 15, 1992, Nawaz govt sold 90 per cent shares of 350-Acre Pak China Fertilizer Company to Schon Group for mere Rs 45 Crore.
Nawaz with an amount of Rs.15,000 only opened his account in Muslim Commercial Bank and the next morning he got Rs.150 million loan from the same bank, he added.
In June 1990, Mian Nawaz Sharif allotted 43-acre Forest Land in Murree on throwaway price to one Zafar Iqbal who was sentenced for his involvement in the BCCI Scam. Nawaz Sharif also paid the amount from his discretionary fund which was yet another example of plundeing the national assets. On May 30, 1990, Mian Nawaz Sharif announced launching of Pakistan Baitul Mal and appointed his close associate as its Chairman. During the period, Pakistan Baitul Mal funds were badly misused.
He further said that Rs 1.9 billion were distributed amongst his close aides while Rs 9 million were spent on treatment of his feudal friends while the needy, orphans and widows were deprived of these funds.
He said during his second tenure as PM, Nawaz Sharif emerged more greedy and ambitious for plundering the national exchequer.
After ensuring his hegemony in the industrial sector, Sharifs desired to become feudal lords. For the purpose, Sharif bought 2000 acre of land in Raiwind and constructed a 1700-acre huge Raiwind Palace with Rs. 250 million extorted from the national exchequer. The palace was simultaneously declared as Prime Ministers Camp Office and the PWD was ordered to renovate the palace. Rs 80 million were approved within 24 hours for the renovation in violation of rules and regulation as no renovation can be made on permanent residence of any public office-holder, he said.
Besides, Rs 70 million were released for provision of gas facility, Rs 320 million for roads, Rs 85 million for brick lining of the canal, Rs 50 million for provision of electricity and Rs 20 million were spent for instalment of telephone exchange for Raiwind Palace, said the report.
The white paper further said that on September 17, 1996, the then Chief Minister Arif Nakai issued a letter No. LDA-CMP-401-S-54 for the allotment of 540 acres of land for a housing society, which was cancelled by Shahbaz Sharif and the same land was absorbed in Raiwind Farm by the Sharifs.
The poor peasants of the area were harassed and paid minimal sums for their precious land. Moreover, a new residential scheme was announced near the Raiwind Palace titled Jubilee Town so as the status of the land could be developed on State resources, it added.
The report further said that Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, using their official status, saved Rs.1,79,382293 in Income Tax and Wealth Tax.
This huge amount was a setback to State exchequer.
The mysterious disappearance of huge money gathered in the name of Qarz Utaro Mulk Sanwaro scheme is still a question mark on Sharifs as the mysterious missing of billions of rupees of poor peasants laughs at his political history, it said.
On May 28, 1998, Nawaz Sharif imposed emergency in the wake of nuclear explosions. During the course, he ordered to freeze the Foreign Currency Accounts through an executive order and deprived most of the Pakistanis of $11 billion of their hard-earned money, it added.
The unexplained disappearance of this huge money is yet another question mark on Sharifs. On the other hand, breaching his oath, Sharif informed most of his associates and relatives of the emergency imposition who withdrew their amounts well in time before the emergency. Due to this, $1200 million were transferred abroad.
The report further said that the handing-over of 33 industrial units to the banks is yet another scam and is a proof of fraudulent activities by Sharifs as only 3 out of the total 33 units were operative while remaining 30 units were dysfunctional. The huge amounts taken as loans against these abandoned units had been transferred to the foreign banks. As per investigators, 18 out of the 19 units of Ittefaq Group of Companies, 3 out of four units of Ilyas Enterprises, 6 out of 7 units of Ittefaq Brothers and all the three units of Brothers Steel Pvt. Ltd. were totally redundant. Till October 1998, National Bank, Habib Bank, United Bank, ADBP, MCB, PICIC, Bank of Punjab, and First Punjab Mudarba Bank filed recovery suits amounting to Rs. 12 billion against Ittefaq Group of Companies.
Senator Durrani also issued a letter by the then Additional Director General FIA Rehman Malik written to the then President Muhammad Rafiq Tarar.
Malik, in his letter, levelled serious corruption charges against Nawaz Sharif who was then the sitting Prime Minister. The charges based on investigation also included money laundering of billions of dollars; Wheat Import Scam; allotment of contract of Motorway to Daewoo Company; grabbing of heavy loans despite being defaulter; Sharif familys UK hidden business; Commission in privatisation of MCB; etc.
Rehman Malik also wrote that he was time and again threatened and arrested by the regime of Mian Nawaz Sharif to hinder his investigation against him.
In his letter, Malik told that while he was investigating the corruption charges against Nawaz Sharif, he was suspended and later arrested.
Malik said that he was even shifted to death cell once he rejected the offers from Nawaz Sharif and was released after orders from Supreme Court.
He alleged that even he faced an assassination attempt but he carried on investigation and got proofs against Sharifs.
The White Paper also included detailed allegations against the corruption of Sharif family, which was published by eminent newspaper of United Kingdom Daily Observer. The report also said that when the then spokesman of Sharif family was asked by Daily Observer correspondent whether the Sharif family had any intention to move court against the allegations published by Daily Observer, Mr. Pasha had no answer.

The Nation
 
Nawaz to run for PMs post, says party

By Amjad Mahmood

LAHORE, Feb 11: Mian Nawaz Sharif will run for the third time for the office of prime minister, his Pakistan Muslim League-N declared here on Monday.

Mian Sahib will be the partys nominee for premier in case it gains a majority in the Feb 18 polls, PML-N central leader Senator Ishaq Dar told a questioner at a press briefing held here for releasing a fact-sheet on alleged pre-poll rigging by the government for PML-Q candidates.

Mr Sharif is not contesting the polls as his nomination was rejected by a returning officer, a step termed part of a master pre-poll rigging plan by the party.

Mian Sahib has so far been saying that being twice elected prime minister he does not have the desire for the office and that he is now doing politics only for the cause of democracy, independent judiciary and free media.

Under the law, a prime minister-designate, if he happens not to be a member of the National Assembly, has six months to be elected to the house through a by-poll.

As Mr Dar explained the law, Mian Sahib smilingly suggested that the focus should be on six months, negating speculations that he may be making room for his younger brother and party president Shahbaz Sharif, who was also present at the briefing, for the coveted slot.

Observers say it also depicted his commitment to restoration of pre-emergency judiciary so that he may challenge the returning officers decision.

Mr Nawaz Sharif told a questioner that contesting the polls was part of the movement against the Musharraf regime currently launched by the All Parties Democratic Movement of which the PML-N was earlier a member.

We want the movement (to be seen) in parliament as well as on roads which we consider necessary for the integrity of the country, he said.

He ruled out boycotting the polls at any stage and despite all rigging fears.

Admitting that low turnout would benefit the governments alleged rigging plan, he accused the interior ministry of frightening the masses by daily issuing hit lists of possible targets of terrorists.

He said after every 10 years the nation was made to start learning ABC of democracy but the lessons end at the GHQ instead of reaching the XYZ, an obvious reference to repeated army interventions.

He, however, said that his party and the whole nation would appreciate the army discharging its duties assigned to it in the Constitution.

Answering a question, he said the PML-N would join a coalition government if it accepted his partys agenda of restoring the pre-emergency judiciary.

Earlier, he alleged that worried by Q Leagues rapidly declining popularity graph President Musharraf had recently directed police and local government officials to massively rig the polls at all costs.

Needing validation of his illegal Nov 3, 2007 action by parliament, Musharraf could ill-afford defeat of his cronies, he added.

He said the fact-sheet listed personal experiences of PML-N ticket-holders and documented evidence and observations but regretted that the Election Commission had taken notice of only a few of the 1,654 rigging complaints so far lodged with it.

Explaining salient features of the fact-sheet, Ishaq Dar, who is heading the PML-Ns election monitoring cell, alleged that there were bogus entries in the voters list which, he said, could not be scrutinised for double entries because it was not in any data format.

Nawaz to run for PMs post, says party -DAWN - National; February 12, 2008
 
Nawaz Sharif derides Musharraf's U.S. ties

By Zeeshan Haider
CHAKWAL, Pakistan (Reuters) - Electioneering in his home province of Punjab on Wednesday, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif derided his old foe President Pervez Musharraf as a lackey of the United States.

"He does not care about Pakistan, he cares about America," Sharif told a rally of about 5,000 people in Chakwal district, around 65 km southeast of the capital Islamabad.

Sharif was allowed to return from exile in November thanks to pressure on Musharraf from Saudi King Abdullah.

But he is barred from running in next Monday's parliamentary election because of criminal convictions handed down after he was ousted by the military takeover that brought Musharraf to power in 1999.

The United States had supported the more pro-Western Benazir Bhutto's return, while ignoring Sharif.

In the past, Sharif used his position in the middle ground to cultivate appeal among religious conservatives and has not spoken out as strongly as Bhutto against Islamist militants.

Bhutto's assassination on Dec. 27 created a wave of sympathy that is expected to help her Pakistan People's Party (PPP) emerge as the largest party in the National Assembly after the vote.

It is not a presidential election, but the outcome could be vital to Musharraf's future.

"What has he done in eight years?" Sharif asked before going on to slam Musharraf for ordering commandos storm Islamabad's Red Mosque last July to crush a militant student movement.

"He has drowned the country in blood," he said.

Sharif derided Musharraf for making Abdul Qadeer Khan, a scientist revered as the father of Pakistan's atomic bomb, make a humiliating, televised apology to the nation for selling nuclear know-how to other countries.

"Musharraf made the person who gave this nation the atomic bomb apologise on television," Sharif said, touching a sore point with Pakistanis who believe Khan carried the can for other members of Pakistan's establishment.

Sharif later addressed another gathering at Kahuta, a town where a uranium enrichment facility set up by Khan is located.

Sharif's party is campaigning to restore judges removed by Musharraf in November, when he imposed emergency rule for six weeks to secure his own re-election.

It is expected to make gains at the expense of a pro-Musharraf party, but it cannot win.

The military coup split the Pakistan Muslim League, with one wing remaining loyal to Sharif and the rest lining up to prop up Musharraf. Sharif's wing is known as the PML-N or Nawaz League.

The best Sharif can hope for is to ally with other parties to bring Musharraf down, or at least build a platform to attack his nemesis from opposition.

Sharif cannot be sure what the PPP will do if it is in a position to form an alliance with Musharraf's political friends, but the two parties agitate in tandem if they both feel cheated by vote rigging.

Nawaz Sharif derides Musharraf's U.S. ties | Reuters
 
PML-N offers help to PPP in forming govt

By Amjad Mahmood

LAHORE, Feb 12: The PML-N has assured the PPP of its support in the process of forming government without seeking a share in power, well-placed sources in both parties say.

The assurance was made by PML-N chief Mian Nawaz Sharif during a meeting with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari who had called on him on Tuesday evening.

The sources quoted Mr Sharif as telling his guest that the PML-N would extend support to the PPP in forming the government without seeking any share in ministries.

He said he had been supporting the PPP despite reservations of some leaders of his party and friends in other parties, the sources added.

Mr Sharif expressed the hope that the PPP would support his partys stance on the issue of restoration of deposed judges and the implementation of the Charter of Democracy he and Benazir Bhutto had signed in London in 2006.

The sources said that the two leaders agreed that the elections would be considered as rigged if the PPP and PML-N did not secure top two positions.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Mr Zardari promised to take along all democratic forces. He said he would continue to consult the PML-N leader and would meet again before the polls.

He said the PPPs central executive committee would take a decision on relations with President Musharraf after the polls.

Mr Sharif, however, ruled out any possibility of his party sitting with President Musharraf. Democratic forces will have to join hands for the restoration of the Constitution, he added.

About differences between the two parties on the issue of restoration of judges, Mr Zardari said he was aware of the importance of a powerful judiciary but wanted to institutionalise it, instead of going after personalities. We want to make the institutions so strong that no usurper could damage them.

Mr Sharif said people could not afford to sacrifice the country for the sake of generals. We have to decide either to save the country or allow generals to play their (political) role.

Both the leaders said they had discussed what they called the official rigging plan and would exchange notes on the issue again so that a joint fight could be waged against the theft of peoples verdict.

The PML-N leader warned of a severe reaction if attempts were made to change the (electoral) results.

About seats adjustment, he said a decision on some of the seats had been taken when Ms Bhutto was alive, but now it was too late to take any further decision as the elections were round the corner.

PML-N offers help to PPP in forming govt -DAWN - Top Stories; February 13, 2008
 
An alliance of sorts between PPP and PML-N!

KARACHI, Feb 12: There appears to be an inclination for close cooperation between the PPP and PML-N as was evident from the fact that Nawaz Sharif took pains to visit Mr Asif Zardari at Naudero and now Mr Zardari has visited Mr Sharif in Lahore. It is not a secret that Mr Zardari was doing the rounds with Mr Sharif before Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan.

At that time, according to sources, Mr Zardari tried to convince Mr Sharif that a rapprochement with President Pervez Musharraf was not only in the interest of the PPP but also of the PML-N as the National Reconciliation Ordina-nce and abrogation of sections barring a third prime ministerial term opened way for the PML-N as well.

And at their Lahore meeting on Tuesday, Mr Sharif offered unconditional help to the PPP in forming government after the Feb 18 election.

Table (left) is based on the premise that there is a five per cent swing in favour of the Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N (each) across Pakistan. The swing is mainly at the cost of PML-Q.Fahim Zaman

An alliance of sorts between PPP and PML-N! -DAWN - National; February 13, 2008
 
PML-Nawaz to retrieve Rs 170b from Chaudhrys

CHAKWAL (Online) - PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif has said that his party if voted to power will eliminate double standards from the country.
PML-N will bridge the gap between the rich and the poor. We will not allow the prevailing system to run where the poor is imprisoned on default of payment of paltry amount of loan while the borrowers of Rs 170 billions are roaming free, said Nawaz while addressing a public rally here on Wednesday.
PML-N Chief alleged that huge loans of Rs 170 billions have been waived with respect to Chaudhrys of Gujrat and other cronies of President Musharraf. People should join hands with PML-N to retrieve every penny of loans from them, he urged.
The sun of tyranny is about to drown and the sun of February 18 will rise with a ray of hope. It is not the Pakistan that I left. Inflation is rampant and the life of a common man has been made miserable, Nawaz underlined.
What type of commando Pervez Musharraf is who gave in before one call of a woman US secretary of state, he questioned. India elevated its scientist who conducted nuclear blasts to the office of presidency while in Pakistan the man behind the nuclear blasts is detained, he said adding President Musharraf has kept national hero Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan under house arrest since long.
The constitution does not authorise president or prime minister of the country to sack the judges of superior judiciary but a single man is bulldozing the constitution and imposing arbitrary decisions, Nawaz said. The orphan children and innocent people were killed in Lal Masjid and Jamia Hafsa, Nawaz alleged.

The Nation
 
AQ Khans praise for Nawaz Sharif

Our staff reporter

LAHORE - Pakistans top nuclear scientist Dr AQ Khan believes that history will remind future generations that former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif protected the countrys existence, sovereignty and pride.
Dr Khan, who has been under house arrest since 2004, expressed these views in a letter written to Nawaz Sharif in August 1998 to offer his gratitude for turning Pakistan into a nuclear power.

The Nation
 
PML-N promises health insurance scheme for poor

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Pakistan Muslim League (N) will launch free health insurance scheme for poor and minimum salary limit for teachers at 12500 rupees after coming into power, party president Shahbaz Sharif announced at a public meeting at Hockey Ground, Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday.

The partys government will start green tractor scheme and take steps to curb the menace of fake pesticides, he said. He also promised scholarships for intelligent and needy students.

PML-N promises health insurance scheme for poor
 
PML-N has set highest education targets: shows report

Thursday, February 14, 2008
By Aroosa Masroor
Karachi

Although major political parties have made many encouraging commitments about the education sector in their election manifestos of 2008, substantive commitments on certain controversies in the sector have been skipped by most, noted an analytical report on Election Manifestos of Political Parties on Education published by the Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI).

The report covers the manifestos of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Awami National Party (ANP), among which the PML-N has set the highest targets. However, the parties failed to explain how they intend to achieve their ambitious plans and where the required resources to achieve the set targets will come from.

Ambiguities in the party manifestos were highlighted in a report that was shared at a press conference on Wednesday at the Karachi Press Club. The report states that the issue of providing education for all has been addressed rather generally as certain controversies in relation to medium of instruction, privatisation of schools and colleges and multiple education systems have not been specifically addressed nor have effective strategies been presented.

In a comparative analysis, researchers at CPDI pointed out that the PPP-P has committed to achieve a universal enrollment of children at primary level by the year 2015, whereas the PML-Q has committed to achieve mass literacy within ten years i.e. by 2018. The PML-N has set its target of achieving 100 per cent enrollment in middle school by 2012 and in secondary school by 2015. The MQM and ANP, on the other hand, have only made general commitments for compulsory education for all and ending illiteracy and not set a specific target.

The PML-Q and ANP have also made special mention, although very briefly, of education for women. However, in view of additional constraints faced by girls in accessing educational facilities, effective strategies have not been discussed to address the issue, said Mukhtar Ali, Executive Director, CPDI, while addressing the conference. The PML-Q and ANP are also the only parties that have not said anything about private sector education.

The MQM, on the other hand, has gone a step further and talks of abolishing what is calls the dual system of education by raising the standards of Urdu medium and government schools. They have suggested bringing the government system of education at par with the so-called elitist schools but have not talked about abolishing the Cambridge system of education, states the report. On the medium of instruction, the ANP is the only party that has suggested that the mother tongue would be made the medium of instruction. The other parties remain silent on the issue.

In relation to higher education, only the PML-N has made a clear and specific commitment that it will guarantee by 2010 that all students who get first division in matriculation and intermediate examination will get an admission in a public sector college in their Tehsil/ Taluka/ sub-division. The other parties talk about the quality of existing colleges, increasing the number of higher educational institutions, merit and autonomy of the Higher Education Commission, but make no clear time-bound commitments. The PPP-P, PML-Q and ANP also make no reference to the need to improve the syllabus and curriculum. However, the PPP-P, MQM and ANP have committed to lift the ban on students unions, while the remaining parties have not.

Ali stressed that no party has made any specific commitments for improving governance and promoting accountability in the education system nor have they talked about the utilisation of the development budget. Only the MQM and PML-N talk a bit about how the education sector will be financed. The MQM has committed to increase tax expenditures from the current 2.2 per cent to 5 per cent of GDP. The PML-N has not set a target in terms of percentage but has committed that the Federal Government will fund 50 per cent of the public sector education programme, up to the higher secondary level, through grants to all provinces, says the report.

Utilisation of Budget: Out of Rs6,560 million allocated in the Financial Year 2006-07, the education sector spent only Rs2,193 million by the end of June 2007; that is, only 33 per cent of the original total allocation was spent on the sector. For the financial year 2007-08, the federal government has allocated Rs6,509 million under the education division. Out of this amount, Rs936 million was allocated for the first quarter (July to September 2007), but the Education Division could spend only Rs498 million, that is only 7.6 per cent of the total allocation. This indicates that serious problems continue to exist in the system in terms of ensuring the timely release and utilisation of the education budget, says a Budget Watch Report.



Issue Party Commitments

1. Universal PPP-P, PML-Q,

literacy/adult MQM, PML-N,

literacy ANP

2. Emphasis on PML-Q, ANP

girls education/remote or

disadvantaged districts

3. Annual budget MQM, PML-N

allocation/financing of

development programmes

4. Science and PML-Q, PML-N

vocational education

5. Multiple systems MQM, ANP

of education/Medium of

instruction/teaching methods

6. Teachers PML-Q, MQM,

emoluments PML-N, ANP

and status/Teachers training

7. Higher education PPP-P, PML-Q,

MQM, PML-N

8. Syllabus and curriculum MQM, PML-N



9. Incentives for poor students/ PPP-PML-Q,

scholarships/incentives PML-N, ANP

for education

10. Civic education/ PPP-P, MQM,

democracy/student PML-N, ANP

unions/Peace education

11. Governance/ PPP-P, PML-Q,

monitoring and MQM, PML-N,

accountability/merit based ANP

transparent recruitment

of teachers

12. Basic PPP-P, PML-Q,

necessities at MQM,PML,N

schools/libraries

13. Examination MQM

system/Merit based

admissions

14. Private schools PPP-P, MQM,

and universities

15. Madrassa PPP-P, PML-Q,

education MQM

16. Medium of ANP

Instruction

PML-N has set highest education targets: shows report
 

