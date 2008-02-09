Election Focus  PML-N IIL: Now goods and bads of Sharifs

'Nawaz failed politician'

LAHORE-Senior PML(Q) leaders Muhammad Ali Durrani and Senator Kamil Ali Agha issued a 22-point fact sheet or white paper about the alleged malpractices of Nawaz Sharif.The white paper, issued during a Press conference here on Tuesday at the Muslim League House, termed the two tenures of PML-N Quaid as Prime Minister and one as Chief Minister as an era filled with corrupt practices, plunder of the national exchequer and gross misconduct, depicting Nawaz as a failed and corrupt politician.The white paper has been issued a week before the Feb 18 elections in which both PML (Q) and PML (N) are face to face as rival parties.Durrani alleged that the former Prime Minister also hatched a conspiracy to kill the then Army Chief on October 12, 1999 while Nawaz Sharif also made an attempt to divide the institutions of Pakistan Army.He said that PML-N Chief looted the poor Pakistanis in the name of Qarz utaro Mulk Sanwaro Campaign while he also seized the Foreign Currency Accounts and deprived the Pakistani expatriates of their hard-earned capital.When the courts awarded him sentences for his crimes, the Sharifs made an underhand deal with the help of a friendly country and left his country, his party, followers, sympathisers and even comrades in the lurch, he said.Senator Durrani asked Nawaz Sharif to explain his position on the points raised by him in the white paper.He asserted that Mian Nawaz Sharif, during his tenure as Chief Minister Punjab from 1988-90, deprived the provincial departments of Rs 15.35 billion.He said that the Auditor General report released in the year 1988 said that Mian Nawaz Sharif, misusing his authority as the then Chief Minister Punjab, issued directives which resulted into direct malpractices of Rs 35 billion.The report said that the Chief Minister Secretariat had become a hub of corrupt practices and Nawaz Sharif wasted the public money like an Emperor that resulted in huge fiscal deficit of the province.The Auditor General Report released in the year 1986 said that the then Chief Minister Nawaz Sharif had used Rs 120 crore for malpractices in only one year. It further said that Nawaz Sharif allotted 3,000 precious LDA plots among his favourites due to which the provincial assets suffered loss of billions of rupees.Nawaz Sharif ordered the CBR to issue several SROs due to which he got Rs 40 crore.He was the lead character of the cooperative and financial institutions scam, which deprived the retired employees, orphans, widows, and poor of their total assets amounting to Rs 17 billion. Nawaz Sharif released Rs 1.2 million from his discretionary grant in the year 1985-86 while Rs. 18950,000 were released in 1986-87, Rs. 18990,000 were used in 1987-88 while another Rs. 18870,000 were distributed among his cronies, it added.The white paper said that Nawaz Sharif as the then Prime Minister in year 1990 obtained Rs 3 billion loan from banks through his influence against inadequate guarantees.Furthermore, Rs 30 billion were spent in the name of Tameer-e-Watan Programme in two phases while only 10 to 15 per cent was actually spent on the programme while his friends were benefitted by the rest of the funds.Later, the white paper added, the World Bank and Asian Development Bank unearthed this scam.On January 7, 1991, the French govt provided $138 million grant for development of Communication, Energy and Health sectors. Out of the grant,$ 25 million were obtained by the then Prime Minister and his coterie as commission.Nawaz Sharif, in the name of privatisation, handed over a State-owned bank on throwaway prices against Rs 888.8 million to a bidder who was at number 3 in the list, it added.Nawaz Sharif received commission in millions of rupees. Besides, Allied Bank of Pakistan was also privatised and the then Prime Minister got kick back in the deal, alleged Senator Durrani.He said on January 15, 1992, Nawaz govt sold 90 per cent shares of 350-Acre Pak China Fertilizer Company to Schon Group for mere Rs 45 Crore.Nawaz with an amount of Rs.15,000 only opened his account in Muslim Commercial Bank and the next morning he got Rs.150 million loan from the same bank, he added.In June 1990, Mian Nawaz Sharif allotted 43-acre Forest Land in Murree on throwaway price to one Zafar Iqbal who was sentenced for his involvement in the BCCI Scam. Nawaz Sharif also paid the amount from his discretionary fund which was yet another example of plundeing the national assets. On May 30, 1990, Mian Nawaz Sharif announced launching of Pakistan Baitul Mal and appointed his close associate as its Chairman. During the period, Pakistan Baitul Mal funds were badly misused.He further said that Rs 1.9 billion were distributed amongst his close aides while Rs 9 million were spent on treatment of his feudal friends while the needy, orphans and widows were deprived of these funds.He said during his second tenure as PM, Nawaz Sharif emerged more greedy and ambitious for plundering the national exchequer.After ensuring his hegemony in the industrial sector, Sharifs desired to become feudal lords. For the purpose, Sharif bought 2000 acre of land in Raiwind and constructed a 1700-acre huge Raiwind Palace with Rs. 250 million extorted from the national exchequer. The palace was simultaneously declared as Prime Ministers Camp Office and the PWD was ordered to renovate the palace. Rs 80 million were approved within 24 hours for the renovation in violation of rules and regulation as no renovation can be made on permanent residence of any public office-holder, he said.Besides, Rs 70 million were released for provision of gas facility, Rs 320 million for roads, Rs 85 million for brick lining of the canal, Rs 50 million for provision of electricity and Rs 20 million were spent for instalment of telephone exchange for Raiwind Palace, said the report.The white paper further said that on September 17, 1996, the then Chief Minister Arif Nakai issued a letter No. LDA-CMP-401-S-54 for the allotment of 540 acres of land for a housing society, which was cancelled by Shahbaz Sharif and the same land was absorbed in Raiwind Farm by the Sharifs.The poor peasants of the area were harassed and paid minimal sums for their precious land. Moreover, a new residential scheme was announced near the Raiwind Palace titled Jubilee Town so as the status of the land could be developed on State resources, it added.The report further said that Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, using their official status, saved Rs.1,79,382293 in Income Tax and Wealth Tax.This huge amount was a setback to State exchequer.The mysterious disappearance of huge money gathered in the name of Qarz Utaro Mulk Sanwaro scheme is still a question mark on Sharifs as the mysterious missing of billions of rupees of poor peasants laughs at his political history, it said.On May 28, 1998, Nawaz Sharif imposed emergency in the wake of nuclear explosions. During the course, he ordered to freeze the Foreign Currency Accounts through an executive order and deprived most of the Pakistanis of $11 billion of their hard-earned money, it added.The unexplained disappearance of this huge money is yet another question mark on Sharifs. On the other hand, breaching his oath, Sharif informed most of his associates and relatives of the emergency imposition who withdrew their amounts well in time before the emergency. Due to this, $1200 million were transferred abroad.The report further said that the handing-over of 33 industrial units to the banks is yet another scam and is a proof of fraudulent activities by Sharifs as only 3 out of the total 33 units were operative while remaining 30 units were dysfunctional. The huge amounts taken as loans against these abandoned units had been transferred to the foreign banks. As per investigators, 18 out of the 19 units of Ittefaq Group of Companies, 3 out of four units of Ilyas Enterprises, 6 out of 7 units of Ittefaq Brothers and all the three units of Brothers Steel Pvt. Ltd. were totally redundant. Till October 1998, National Bank, Habib Bank, United Bank, ADBP, MCB, PICIC, Bank of Punjab, and First Punjab Mudarba Bank filed recovery suits amounting to Rs. 12 billion against Ittefaq Group of Companies.Senator Durrani also issued a letter by the then Additional Director General FIA Rehman Malik written to the then President Muhammad Rafiq Tarar.Malik, in his letter, levelled serious corruption charges against Nawaz Sharif who was then the sitting Prime Minister. The charges based on investigation also included money laundering of billions of dollars; Wheat Import Scam; allotment of contract of Motorway to Daewoo Company; grabbing of heavy loans despite being defaulter; Sharif familys UK hidden business; Commission in privatisation of MCB; etc.Rehman Malik also wrote that he was time and again threatened and arrested by the regime of Mian Nawaz Sharif to hinder his investigation against him.In his letter, Malik told that while he was investigating the corruption charges against Nawaz Sharif, he was suspended and later arrested.Malik said that he was even shifted to death cell once he rejected the offers from Nawaz Sharif and was released after orders from Supreme Court.He alleged that even he faced an assassination attempt but he carried on investigation and got proofs against Sharifs.The White Paper also included detailed allegations against the corruption of Sharif family, which was published by eminent newspaper of United Kingdom Daily Observer. The report also said that when the then spokesman of Sharif family was asked by Daily Observer correspondent whether the Sharif family had any intention to move court against the allegations published by Daily Observer, Mr. Pasha had no answer.