Election commission strongly opposes electric voting, favors paper ballets. The government has expressed its intent to introduce electoral reforms of

Election commission strongly opposes electric voting, favors paper ballets.

The government has expressed its intent to introduce electoral reforms of whom electric voting machines (EVMs) and E-voting systems for the overseas Pakistanis comprise an integral component.

Previously, PM Imran Khan also reiterated that EVMs are the only solution to reclaim the credibility of elections. However, the election commission of Pakistan has opposed the move, considering the technology’s potential to fail and jeopardize the elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has informed the government about its reservations over electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next general polls. In a meeting held on Saturday, the commission demanded a briefing on the EVMs manufactured by science and technology.

According to sources, the commission raised the question of the alternative if the EVMs ceased working during the elections, like how the results transmission system (RTS) did in the 2018 elections. The commission also pointed out the manufacturing cost of EVMs and their storage and repair after use. It posed the question of who would build the EVMs and how safe they would be from hackers.

The meeting’s participants were informed that several developed countries, including Ireland, Netherlands, Germany, Finland, and other countries, had returned to the ballot papers after their failed experiment with electronic voting machines. It was further highlighted that the experiment of using EVMs during a by-election in a constituency of Lahore had been unsuccessful.



Election commission is full of PMLN and PPP Appointes no surprise. I hope PTI doesn't takes a U turn from these Reforms especially about the part of overseas Pakistanis thats the only way they would have a chance at winning the next Election.
 
I think it is the voting of the overseas Pakistani's that would be harder for them to digest knowing full well how the largest vote bank will be for PTI. The EVM is just a convenient excuse to take away from their actual reservation.
 
Thanks for clarifying, I was under the impression the ECP doesn't need to follow government directives, EVM is a must for next elections.

GOP needs to get rid of Chief election commissioner soon as possible, he is extremely controversial to say the least.
 
