What's new

Election Commission Resign | Shafqat Mehmood, Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz Press Conference

Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
3,388
2
4,043
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Should've asked for the following reforms in addition to their resignation:

1. Remove power of CEC appointment from Executive, Legislative and make EC an independent institution with it's own hierarchy and merit based appointment system.

2. No CEC should be able to retain the position for more than 2 years.

3. All staff of the EC will have to undergo strict financial controls with FBR to ensure impartiality.

4. Voting to be made electronic with immediate effect.

5. Implementation of Encrypted and Fully Secure voter lists with NTC

NTC Data Center (cloud.gov.pk)

6. Allow overseas Pakistani's to vote under the Electronic Voting System

7. Implement quick petition interface to allow the public greater interaction with the government.
 
Abdulrehman 2978

Abdulrehman 2978

FULL MEMBER
Feb 9, 2021
123
0
306
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Salza said:
new pandora box opened

looks like foreign funding case against PTI in ECP is doesn't look good
Click to expand...
O bhai mere PTI pe foreign funding ka case nhi prohibited funding ka hei. PPP or PMLN par foreign funding ka case hei .
Prohibited funding ki sazaa paisay wapis krna hei
Foreign funding ki saza disqualification
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
4,470
3
8,590
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Salza said:
new pandora box opened

looks like foreign funding case against PTI in ECP is doesn't look good
Click to expand...
I don't think so.
PTI cannot be disqualified on that case. The worst some fine.
But PMLN, PPP and Diesel surely can bite the dust.

They are the one who got foreign funding from foreigners.

Multiple eye witnesses for Nawaz accepting money from The Dead Man. One whose name cannot be mentioned.


Diesel's own party member saying that he used foreign provided money/funding buying properties on his and family's name. etc.
 
S

syedtalhamaududi

FULL MEMBER
Jan 16, 2021
271
-2
242
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Norwegian said:
Election commission failed to implement traceable ballot as per Supreme Court ruling. This is contempt of court and enough justification to disband entire EC
Click to expand...
The constitution says closed ballot, secret ballot.
Why doesn't the regime focus on alleviating the misery it has caused the public and try governing rather than manipulating the institutions, from the military establishment to the judiciary, ECP etc
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
14,039
9
21,677
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
syedtalhamaududi said:
The constitution says closed ballot, secret ballot.
Click to expand...
Constitutionally, Supreme Court can interpret all laws. SC figured that secret ballot is not secret for ever. That's why it ruled to make secret ballot traceable for senate elections, something election commission failed to abide by.
syedtalhamaududi said:
manipulating the institutions
Click to expand...
That's rich coming from someone who defends horse trading of Yusuf Reza Gilani.
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
1,299
3
2,551
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
syedtalhamaududi said:
The constitution says closed ballot, secret ballot.
Why doesn't the regime focus on alleviating the misery it has caused the public and try governing rather than manipulating the institutions, from the military establishment to the judiciary, ECP etc
Click to expand...
The interpretation of constitution is SC domain not opposition, SC decision is exactly according to the constitution. Vote is secret but secrecy is only maintained till the vote is cast, after that it's not secret.

Do you know why there is the fingerprint on the vote you cast in elections? So it can be verified and traced later on? But you do have privacy while casting your vote.

This is what the constitution says. How hard is it to understand a basic concept as simple as this?

Are you paid or beneficiary of Plmn? Because I expect a 51 year old to be more mature, here some are worse than teenagers.

If justice is really served in this country, these Plmn thieves corpses would have been left hanging in the streets. We know very well who the turds in the judiciary and ecp serve.
 
S

syedtalhamaududi

FULL MEMBER
Jan 16, 2021
271
-2
242
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I think when the PTI foreign funded anti Pakistan regime is dissolved, there won't be enough mental hospital in the country to cater for all the tiger snowflakes who follow Dev Anand like a Messiah
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom