Election Commission Resign | Shafqat Mehmood, Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz Press Conference

PTI Ministers say that ECP has lost credibility and its members should resign. There is no other way that the confidence on ECP can be restored.
O bhai mere PTI pe foreign funding ka case nhi prohibited funding ka hei. PPP or PMLN par foreign funding ka case hei .new pandora box opened
looks like foreign funding case against PTI in ECP is doesn't look good
Election commission failed to implement traceable ballot as per Supreme Court ruling. This is contempt of court and enough justification to disband entire EC
Election commission failed to implement traceable ballot as per Supreme Court ruling. This is contempt of court and enough justification to disband entire EC
I don't think so.new pandora box opened
The constitution says closed ballot, secret ballot.
Constitutionally, Supreme Court can interpret all laws. SC figured that secret ballot is not secret for ever. That's why it ruled to make secret ballot traceable for senate elections, something election commission failed to abide by.
That's rich coming from someone who defends horse trading of Yusuf Reza Gilani.manipulating the institutions
The interpretation of constitution is SC domain not opposition, SC decision is exactly according to the constitution. Vote is secret but secrecy is only maintained till the vote is cast, after that it's not secret.
Why doesn't the regime focus on alleviating the misery it has caused the public and try governing rather than manipulating the institutions, from the military establishment to the judiciary, ECP etc
Haven't you figure this out by now?Are you paid or beneficiary of Plmn? Because I expect a 51 year old to be more mature, here some are worse than teenagers.
Here is a genuine mental case for you. Your favorite chief justice Faez KhotaI think when the PTI foreign funded anti Pakistan regime is dissolved, there won't be enough mental hospital in the country to cater for all the tiger snowflakes who follow Dev Anand like a Messiah
now increase public pressure, surround all ecp offices with thousands of people demanding a resignation, don't leave until they resign.PTI Ministers say that ECP has lost credibility and its members should resign. There is no other way that the confidence on ECP can be restored.