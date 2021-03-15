Election Commission Resign | Shafqat Mehmood, Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz Press Conference

syedtalhamaududi said: The constitution says closed ballot, secret ballot.

Why doesn't the regime focus on alleviating the misery it has caused the public and try governing rather than manipulating the institutions, from the military establishment to the judiciary, ECP etc

The interpretation of constitution is SC domain not opposition, SC decision is exactly according to the constitution. Vote is secret but secrecy is only maintained till the vote is cast, after that it's not secret.Do you know why there is the fingerprint on the vote you cast in elections? So it can be verified and traced later on? But you do have privacy while casting your vote.This is what the constitution says. How hard is it to understand a basic concept as simple as this?Are you paid or beneficiary of Plmn? Because I expect a 51 year old to be more mature, here some are worse than teenagers.If justice is really served in this country, these Plmn thieves corpses would have been left hanging in the streets. We know very well who the turds in the judiciary and ecp serve.