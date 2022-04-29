What's new

Election commission of Pakistan updates

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
76,912
80
126,774
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.Election commission of Pakistan
These are the contents of the ECP order in Yousaf Raza case, where it has been clearly accepted by the ECP that Ali Haider offered bribes to PTI MNAs & committed offence of corrupt practice. PTI will appeal ECP decision not to disqualify YRG & Ali Haider.

1651237130462.png


1651237162068.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
PHC suspends KP LG election schedule, tells ECP to hold polls
Replies
0
Views
170
ghazi52
ghazi52
muhammadhafeezmalik
Dera mayor polls: ECP disqualifies Ali Amin Gandapur brother
Replies
7
Views
562
Chacha_Facebooka
Chacha_Facebooka
313ghazi
IHC suspends ECP’s verdict against Umar Amin Gandapur
Replies
13
Views
347
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
ghazi52
  • Locked
Five-year jail term for criticising Army, judiciary
2
Replies
26
Views
779
The Eagle
The Eagle
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IHC rejects Vawda plea seeking halt to ECP proceedings
Replies
1
Views
222
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom