Election Commission of Pakistan: No Money, No Security for Punjab Elections !!!!

British Indian army did protect the border of undivided India from China, Afghanistan, Russia, Iran during British Raj but this was never a national army of India. This British Indian army was never loyal to the people of land. This was a tool created and used by British to colonize India and subjugate the people of Sub continent. This British Indian army actually use to fight locals who were fighting for independence.



Similarly Pak army does protect its border from India, Afghanistan and Iran. Without going into the detail of how successful this army has been in protecting the border of Pak, Pak army is not the national army of Pak in its true essence and this is not loyal to Pak. Here army chief is like a Viceroy who works for foreign powers at the expense of national interest and willing to cause as much destruction as he could just like British Indian army use to do in its days.



Unless a million people or so ransack the GHQ and kills the Generals on road, there is no way Pak would be freed from this clutches of this colonial army.