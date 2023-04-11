What's new

Election Commission of Pakistan: No Money, No Security for Punjab Elections !!!!

British Indian army did protect the border of undivided India from China, Afghanistan, Russia, Iran during British Raj but this was never a national army of India. This British Indian army was never loyal to the people of land. This was a tool created and used by British to colonize India and subjugate the people of Sub continent. This British Indian army actually use to fight locals who were fighting for independence.

Similarly Pak army does protect its border from India, Afghanistan and Iran. Without going into the detail of how successful this army has been in protecting the border of Pak, Pak army is not the national army of Pak in its true essence and this is not loyal to Pak. Here army chief is like a Viceroy who works for foreign powers at the expense of national interest and willing to cause as much destruction as he could just like British Indian army use to do in its days.

Unless a million people or so ransack the GHQ and kills the Generals on road, there is no way Pak would be freed from this clutches of this colonial army.
 
lets see if Supreme Court feels any contempt, beizzati zalalat now or no. whole PDM is doing subah shaam chitrool of Supreme Court but so far they have not felt any be izzati.

PDM and whoever refused to provide security and finances must be dealt with, accordingly.
 
lets see if Supreme Court feels any contempt, beizzati zalalat now or no. whole PDM is doing subah shaam chitrool of Supreme Court but so far they have not felt any be izzati.

PDM and whoever refused to provide security and finances must be dealt with, accordingly.
Bandial ka kia jaa rha he. Faiz esa and co. wese hi jarron me bethe hue hn. 6 months reh gye hn. Go out with a bang
 
I agree. Bundial should go out with a bang.

Treason cases on Bajwa meeting and channeling funds to Haqqani, amassing wealth beyond means, meeting Shahbaz without PM’s approval, doing RCO etc.

Same for Nawaz, Shahbaz, Maryam, Zardari.

He will be a legend.
 

