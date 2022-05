Pakistan Election Commission de-seats 25 Punjab Assembly Members of PTI on defection in violation of Article 63-A. Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as CM loses majority in Punjab Assembly.On Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced its verdict in a case pertaining to the dissident members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs). Hamza Shahbaz is no longer the Chief Minister of Punjab after the Election Commission orders to de-seat the defector MPAs.PTI Chairman Imran Khan had written to Election Commission to de-seat deviant PTI members in the Punjab assembly. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) approved the reference against the deviant members and declared the disqualification of 25 PTI members who voted for Hamza Shahbaz as Chief Minister.