Election commission Ignores Blatant Bribery video & Statements by Ali Gillani & Maryam Nawaz

its absolutely ridiculous that they have this to say to Imran Khan, but fu*k all to say when Gillani bought his way into the senate. i wish Imran Khan would just switch on the camera and give another message to the ECP.

Election commission just like the vast Majority of Pakistan's bureaucracy is filled to the brim with Darabaris of Bhuttos and Shareefs. Nothing good can be expected of them.
 
ECP is a corrupt institution. Always had been.
Most of his commissioners are lackies of the corrupt political thugs.

That was expected. You think these crooks are going to admit that they are sold out!!!
 
ECP's argument is very valid. It's an independent constitutional body which follows the law. If Government wants change in the way balloting happens, they should amend the constitution and ECP will follow.

Apart from this, maybe ECP should also investigate how current Chairman Senate survived no-confidence motion a couple of years back.
 
In case anyone don't know @Xestan is a typical leftie of Pakistan

Pakistani lefties = Defending corrupt political dynasties on the name of "constitution"
 
You see these are the line of thinking, arguments by Pakistani journalists and the supporters of the corrupt parties.

Have you forgotten that PTI did ask SCP to look at the constitution and provide guidance on secret votes in the Parliament!!

Didn't SCP said that secrecy cannot be indefinite!!
Why ECP didn't numbered the votes and just maintained a simple record what serial number was issued to whom, or use bar codes. How long would have taken to print 2000 odd votes!!

For your information Law is already clarified by SCP. They have hurried their decision, so it can be implemented in the current Senate Elections. ECP violated SCP decision. Not only that, they were the stumbling block during the proceedings at SCP. So much so that judges passed some really strong comments against ECP. You think SCP judges are stupid, they didn't see what ECP was doing during the proceedings in the SCP!!!

Some judges passed comments that drug money is used in these elections, that people are offered money to buy the votes. ECP was deaf and blind during the hearings!! It didn't even paid heed to judges comments and observations!!!

Grow up dude. Stop supporting thugs and providing lame excuses.
ECP is corrupt, always had been. Otherwise how Shahbaz and Nawaz are allowed even to exist in Pakistani politics and take part in the elections by ECP after leaking of Shahbaz telephone call to Judge Qayyum.
It is not that it wasn't on the record, action was taken against two judges of the Lahore High Court and they lost their jobs. Why Shahbaz and Nawaz were spared!!
Nobody answer that question for me.
 
ECP said to SC that we are sleeping and let us sleep. End of story.
 
Wow man, we Pakistanis love shooting ourselves in the foot, don't we?

If Imran Khan can't fix what's going on nowadays, I can't think of anyone else doing it.
 
First of all, why would you assume that I am supporting any "thugs"? My loyalty lies with the constitution of Pakistan, as yours should too. Governments come and go, constitution and federation stays.

ECP has followed the law, Supreme Court has given an opinion, which in my view is not binding, if the government thinks ECP has done anything unconstitutional, they can go to SC for contempt of court proceedings.

My point is, the metric should be the same in judging all crisis. When PTI went alongwith PPP and put Sadiq Sanjrani on Senate Chairmanship, PTI supporters celebrated that. When Sadiq Sanjrani survived no-confidence motion, with no clear majority in support, PTI supporters celebrated it. So now today, when Yusuf Raza Gillani wins 5 extra votes, why is there so much cry?

Why didn't the Prime Minister press for open balloting when Sadiq Sanjrani was facing no-confidence motion?

My problem is with hypocrisy. I voted for PTI because the Prime Minister promised he'd never be all else. Now there's no difference between his government and the previous ones.
 
