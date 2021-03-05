Election commission Ignores Blatant Bribery video & Statements by Ali Gillani & Maryam Nawaz

You see these are the line of thinking, arguments by Pakistani journalists and the supporters of the corrupt parties.



Have you forgotten that PTI did ask SCP to look at the constitution and provide guidance on secret votes in the Parliament!!



Didn't SCP said that secrecy cannot be indefinite!!

Why ECP didn't numbered the votes and just maintained a simple record what serial number was issued to whom, or use bar codes. How long would have taken to print 2000 odd votes!!



For your information Law is already clarified by SCP. They have hurried their decision, so it can be implemented in the current Senate Elections. ECP violated SCP decision. Not only that, they were the stumbling block during the proceedings at SCP. So much so that judges passed some really strong comments against ECP. You think SCP judges are stupid, they didn't see what ECP was doing during the proceedings in the SCP!!!



Some judges passed comments that drug money is used in these elections, that people are offered money to buy the votes. ECP was deaf and blind during the hearings!! It didn't even paid heed to judges comments and observations!!!



Grow up dude. Stop supporting thugs and providing lame excuses.

ECP is corrupt, always had been. Otherwise how Shahbaz and Nawaz are allowed even to exist in Pakistani politics and take part in the elections by ECP after leaking of Shahbaz telephone call to Judge Qayyum.

It is not that it wasn't on the record, action was taken against two judges of the Lahore High Court and they lost their jobs. Why Shahbaz and Nawaz were spared!!

Nobody answer that question for me.