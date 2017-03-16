Election Commission Gets Biometric Verification Machines for E-Voting

Election Commission of Pakistan has acquired Biometric Verification Machines (BVMs) for trial run in upcoming bye-elections in Pakistan.A press statement said that Secure Tech Consultancy (Pvt) Ltd was selected by the Election Commission for the purpose. Secure Tech, as per agreement, will provide Biometric Machines for conducting voter verification for all the constituencies where elections will be held.Election Commission, it may be recalled, had floated an RFP for biometric voting machines.Secure Tech Consultancy (Pvt) Ltd, an IT Consulting and Systems development/Integration firm, has been awarded a contract by Election Commission of Pakistan for implementing and deploying a complete solution for Biometric Verification of the voters for pilot project of Elections of National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies of Pakistan this year.A Formal Contract Agreement signing ceremony for the same was held at Election Commission of Pakistan Headquarters, Islamabad, headed by Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan.It must be mentioned here that Secure Tech Consultancy (Pvt) Ltd has partnered with one German and one Chinese company to carry out the entire project. Biometric Machines that will be used are equipped with a security module known as HSM module which ensures security of data residing in the machine and hence cannot be tempered easily.Biometric Verification Machines will be used to verify the voters identification at the polling station with the help of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) citizen biometric and Election Commission of Pakistan’s voter list.