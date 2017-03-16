What's new

Election Commission Gets Biometric Verification Machines for E-Voting

Election Commission of Pakistan has acquired Biometric Verification Machines (BVMs) for trial run in upcoming bye-elections in Pakistan.



A press statement said that Secure Tech Consultancy (Pvt) Ltd was selected by the Election Commission for the purpose. Secure Tech, as per agreement, will provide Biometric Machines for conducting voter verification for all the constituencies where elections will be held.

Election Commission, it may be recalled, had floated an RFP for biometric voting machines.

Secure Tech Consultancy (Pvt) Ltd, an IT Consulting and Systems development/Integration firm, has been awarded a contract by Election Commission of Pakistan for implementing and deploying a complete solution for Biometric Verification of the voters for pilot project of Elections of National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies of Pakistan this year.

A Formal Contract Agreement signing ceremony for the same was held at Election Commission of Pakistan Headquarters, Islamabad, headed by Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan.

It must be mentioned here that Secure Tech Consultancy (Pvt) Ltd has partnered with one German and one Chinese company to carry out the entire project. Biometric Machines that will be used are equipped with a security module known as HSM module which ensures security of data residing in the machine and hence cannot be tempered easily.

Biometric Verification Machines will be used to verify the voters identification at the polling station with the help of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) citizen biometric and Election Commission of Pakistan’s voter list.

https://propakistani.pk/2017/03/15/...ets-biometric-verification-machines-e-voting/
 
Recent experience wth electronic voting machines in us and europe is that they can be hacked...
 
Flight of falcon said:
Patwaris should be paraded on streets with their faces painted black and stripped naked . Entire establishment / state machinery and money couldn’t win them seats . Bastards
Click to expand...

Lagta hai teray saath kisi patwari ny raat ky andharay mein sahi bura kya hai doctor majboor.

Actually this is a shutup call to Imran Khan & Youthias who were targetting ECP credibilty and targeting state instituions without any evidence. PMLN should be credited for organizing free and fair elections without any violence.

Since Youthias lack logic and rely on memes they dont know that actually PMLN snatched 5 seats from PTI and lost 2-3 seats due to internal politics because all those 20 seats belonged to PTI. This means PMLN will retain its seats and snatch some PTI seats in General Elections

Again this time PTI Punjab government will be formed with even thinner majority of only 1-2 seats.

Some battles are lost to win WAR - Youthias will never understand this.





