First day of conference of Governors concludes with presentations and discussion on ‘Higher Education in States’ and ‘Skill Development and Entrepreneurship - Making Youth Employable’

Governors of States

Union Ministers

NITI Aayog

Lt. Governors of Union Territories

Administrator of Union Territory (Special invitee)

President of India addresses Governors/Lt. Governors at the 48th Governors conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Twenty-seven Governors and three Lt. Governors of States and Union Territories. The Administrators of the UTs of Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu as well as of Lakshadweep are also participating in the Conference as special invitees.

The President pointed out that 69 per cent of Universities in the country fall under the purview of State Governments, and 94 per cent of all college and university students study in these institutions.

PM's remarks at opening session of Governors' Conference