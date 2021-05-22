What's new

Election comission of pakistan exposed ? PTI startegy 2023 election

Pakistan is truly a Banana republic, these pigs are not even ashamed to show who they are rooting for.. whose sole duty is to remain impartial at all times.. no doubt if the Gov does take action.. they'll have the pr0stitutes in the wh0re houses to bail them out..
 
ECP current setup was appointed by PMLN and PPP leadership. Moreover, one member of ECP has personal relations with a senior member of PMLN, so it's not a surprise.

One may remember the incident when during senate elections, presiding officer stoodup for S.Shareef and had a little chit chat, but he remained sitting on his seat when PM was casting his vote.
 
Difficult to defraud a digital system.
Manual me to bs thappa and in many cases not even that, just pay off your local RO or gather every one at Jati Umra at night and shout "mje 2/3 majority chaiye!
 
seems like another thread to white wash pti regime's corruption and incompetence? Going by the track record even if pti scores a land slide victory i.k still gonna find a list of excuses to make a u turn from his election manifesto
 
Norwegian said:
Tweet deleted lol. But the exposure is out
Hopefully the mainstream will pick up on it... (minus GEO group, Dawn etc..) we know social media will do its thing.

@ziaulislam Thank you for bringing this to our attention man.. this will remain archived for all to see...

I request You change the title of thread to reflect the contents i.e. something along the lines of: ' EXPOSED: Biased ECP rooting for PLMN'
 
Last edited:
Mentee said:
seems like another thread to white wash pti regime's corruption and incompetence? Going by the track record even if pti scores a land slide victory i.k still gonna find a list of excuses to make a u turn from his election manifesto
11F0E51F-B404-4CA2-8EBE-5FD86C6C8733.jpeg
CC92541F-322A-419F-B228-FD67B165D3E1.jpeg
90079E22-E85A-46AA-AF74-775284049043.jpeg
 
If indeed there was an influencing of the 2018 election, by voting machines or otherwise, the matter should be taken up by the SC, FIA and ECP told to launch investigative proceedings and the findings displayed publicly. Then we’ll see what the real story is.
 
Hareeb said:
ECP current setup was appointed by PMLN and PPP leadership. Moreover, one member of ECP has personal relations with a senior member of PMLN, so it's not a surprise.

One may remember the incident when during senate elections, presiding officer stoodup for S.Shareef and had a little chit chat, but he remained sitting on his seat when PM was casting his vote.
Chief election commissioner is appointed by PMIK himself
Jungibaaz said:
If indeed there was an influencing of the 2018 election, by voting machines or otherwise, the matter should be taken up by the SC, FIA and ECP told to launch investigative proceedings and the findings displayed publicly. Then we’ll see what the real story is.
If they are serious they should decide about the petitions and allow recounting in less then 5 percent results difference..that was stopped by interference of courts about 2018 election
ziaulislam said:
View attachment 746301
If it cant remove and set up a new ECP then its should be ready for defeat
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1396033319473721348
Is there a constitution in Pakistan or not ? PM can't remove a constitutional body ..fl
 
