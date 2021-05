Election comission of pakistan exposed ? PTI startegy 2023 election

Norwegian said: Tweet deleted lol. But the exposure is out Click to expand...

Hopefully the mainstream will pick up on it... (minus GEO group, Dawn etc..) we know social media will do its thing. @ziaulislam Thank you for bringing this to our attention man.. this will remain archived for all to see...I request You change the title of thread to reflect the contents i.e. something along the lines of: ' EXPOSED: Biased ECP rooting for PLMN'