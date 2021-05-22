Election comission of pakistan exposed ? PTI startegy 2023 election

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2010
- 15,077
- 10
- Country
-
- Location
-
If it cant remove and set up a new ECP then its should be ready for defeat
ECPDMView attachment 746301
If it cant remove and set up a new ECP then its should be ready for defeat
Tweet deleted lol. But the exposure is outView attachment 746301
If it cant remove and set up a new ECP then its should be ready for defeat
Hopefully the mainstream will pick up on it... (minus GEO group, Dawn etc..) we know social media will do its thing.Tweet deleted lol. But the exposure is out
seems like another thread to white wash pti regime's corruption and incompetence? Going by the track record even if pti scores a land slide victory i.k still gonna find a list of excuses to make a u turn from his election manifesto
They won't. They all support PDMHopefuly the mainstream will pick up on it...
Chief election commissioner is appointed by PMIK himselfECP current setup was appointed by PMLN and PPP leadership. Moreover, one member of ECP has personal relations with a senior member of PMLN, so it's not a surprise.
One may remember the incident when during senate elections, presiding officer stoodup for S.Shareef and had a little chit chat, but he remained sitting on his seat when PM was casting his vote.
If they are serious they should decide about the petitions and allow recounting in less then 5 percent results difference..that was stopped by interference of courts about 2018 electionIf indeed there was an influencing of the 2018 election, by voting machines or otherwise, the matter should be taken up by the SC, FIA and ECP told to launch investigative proceedings and the findings displayed publicly. Then we’ll see what the real story is.
Is there a constitution in Pakistan or not ? PM can't remove a constitutional body ..flView attachment 746301
If it cant remove and set up a new ECP then its should be ready for defeat
If constitutional body is siding with a political party, it can be dissolved by PresidentIs there a constitution in Pakistan or not ? PM can't remove a constitutional body ..fl
If constitutional body is siding with a political party, it can be dissolved by President