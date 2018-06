going by your figures there will be no election soon , if this situation persist ..In any case PML-N will be restricted to 30 to 50 seats ...Remember NZ has to go jail along with Mryam before election...If Nawaz is allowed to held rallies and run election campaign then he will easily take the seats to cross 70 +..

Considering NZ is on ground and holding rallies one can not beat him in even after so much cases and removing him still in following constituencies people are not leaving him

1) Lahore

2) Okara

3) Sahiwal

4) Jehlum

5) Sialkot

6) Gujranwal

7) Chiniot

8) Qasoor

9) Muree

10) Faisalabad

11) Shiekupora

and this is where PML -N will make dent to PTI .This is what referred to as GT Road belt/North and Central Punjab.If and only If NZ is not in jail..

South Punjab will clearly go to PTI along with Pindi, Taxi, Chakwal and Attock...

So lot will depend upon the decisions of courts in next month...

Agree with PPP since nothing changes in Sindh as of now...





Never ...PTI main opponent is PML-N..

